Michael Voss says he won't be pressing a key player to decide his future in what looms as a crucial call for the Blues

Tom De Koning handballs during the R11 match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on May 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S in-demand ruckman Tom De Koning won't be pressured to deciding his future by Blues coach Michael Voss.

De Koning is weighing an offer from St Kilda understood to be millions of dollars above the Blues' deal.

The 25-year-old's decision has massive ramifications for the list planning at both clubs but Voss said he won't be rushing his ruck.

"He will make that decision whenever that is, in due course," Voss told reporters on Friday.

"Look at what he's providing us, the investment he has in our team and how much he loves his teammates.

"He has grown up at this football club. This is his team and he sees himself as that.

"When we have these conversations, that's what we talk about - the team, how he's going to get better and what that looks like in the future."

De Koning is in midst of an eye-catching seventh season with the Blues, averaging career-best disposals, hitouts and clearances.

And his duel with North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri, rated among the best big men in the business, will be pivotal to Saturday's MCG clash.

The Roos enter the fixture with bad memories of their last start against Carlton: an 82-point capitulation on Good Friday.

But coach Alastair Clarkson now rates the defeat to the Blues as a turning point - since the April 18 loss, the Kangaroos have produced arguably their strongest stretch under him.

There's been two wins, a draw against reigning premier Brisbane, and the Roos have been in every game.

"That was the moment in the season where we recognised we just couldn't stop leaking goals," Clarkson told reporters on Friday.

"It was a big stage for us, a big game for our club and the competition really, Good Friday is a marquee game.

"We had to make some changes."

Clarkson set about bolstering an all-ground defensive approach and the 20-year coach witnessed instant improvement.

"We have shown that we're on the right track," he said.

"Just making sure we have got really strong synergy with the way we defend the oval.

"If we defend that oval well enough, it will give us opportunities for turnovers higher up the ground and allow us to perhaps be able to score better."

Patrick Cripps handballs under pressure from Paul Curtis during the round six match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, on April 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos (three wins, one draw, nine losses) enter Saturday afternoon's MCG fixture knowing the importance of the result for Carlton's finals hopes.

The Blues (six wins, seven losses) are within two victories of the top eight but without top talents Sam Walsh (foot) and Harry McKay (knee) for another month.

Dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow has been named by Carlton despite carrying a calf complaint.

"We expect he'll play," Voss said before a light match-eve training.

"The indication is as long as he pulls up well today, he's playing - fit and available."