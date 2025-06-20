Like Collingwood's fabled 1920s side, The Machine, Craig McRae's team is earning its own nickname

Isaac Quaynor during the round 11 match between North Melbourne and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, May 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S history has its revered and fearsome team from the late 1920s known as The Machine. These days, it's all about The System.

Talk to coach Craig McRae or any of his players and it is rare for "system" not to come up in conversation.

It is still a long way from the Jock McHale-coached teams that won four-straight premierships between 1927-30 and earned the Machine nickname.

But it is a philosophy that has powered Collingwood to sit a game clear at the top of the ladder, with a game in hand.

Coming out of the bye and without injured stars Jordan De Goey and Brayden Maynard, Collingwood is short-priced favourites for Saturday night's clash with St Kilda at Marvel Stadium.

"All year has just been multiple 'system' wins - not relying necessarily on one person to get the job done, not relying on one forward to get the job done," said in-form Magpies backman Isaac Quaynor.

A case in point is their most recent game, the one-point King's Birthday win over Melbourne.

Quaynor and fellow defenders Josh Daicos and Jeremy Howe were outstanding in a pulsating clash, where gaining territory was key.

Between Quaynor's pace, Daicos' scything ball use and Howe's intercept marking, they repeatedly thwarted the Demons and launched counter punches.

Isaac Quaynor and Jeremy Howe during the round 13 match between Melbourne and Collingwood at the MCG, June 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Star onballer Nick Daicos struggled to shake off Ed Langdon's tag - and he can expect similar attention from Marcus Windhager on Saturday night - but ultimately the system held sway.

As much as Melbourne pressed hard late - and there were certainly some dicey moments - for a big chunk of the last quarter it looked like Collingwood was under control.

"Way to hold up, way to fight, way to get contest done - Melbourne always seem to get a fair few inside 50s against us and we always seem to hold up really well," Quaynor said.

"So it's a good backline to be part of and we can keep building.

"That felt like a final.

"There was definitely a period of the game where they started getting on top. We thought we adjusted, but it's just our 'team D' (defence) taking care of things and backing in our system."

Midfielder Pat Lipinski will return from concussion on Saturday with youngster Will Hayes making way.

Coming off a 72-point thumping from the Western Bulldogs, the Saints will give defender Alix Tauru his AFL debut.

Mattaes Phillipou and Darcy Wilson will return as the Saints dropped Zak Jones, Jack Carroll and Ryan Byrnes.