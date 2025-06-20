Dean Cox says the return of a talented quartet for Sydney is welcome but won't be relied on for a late-season surge

Tom Papley and Errol Gulden celebrate victory after the match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox doesn't expect miracles from his returning big guns.

And he also doesn't want his Swans to pin hopes of a late-season revival on the comebacks of some top talent for Saturday's away clash against Port Adelaide.

Dual All-Australian Errol Gulden (ankle) will play his first game since last year's Grand Final, while Tom Papley, absent since round three, Joel Amartey and Matt Roberts also return.

"One thing you don't want to rely on is getting certain players back to turn your season around," Cox told reporters in Adelaide.

"They are important players for our football club.

"But we have got to make sure that we're building a system and a way we play so when they do come back, they just add.

"Time will tell how quickly they dive back into it, but they have worked extremely hard through their rehab process."

Errol Gulden at Sydney training on June 13, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But the inclusions have Port Adelaide wary ahead of the Adelaide Oval fixture.

"On paper they look really good," Power assistant coach Tyson Goldsack told reporters.

"We don't know at what level they can perform with their first game back, say Gulden and Papley in particular, Amartey has missed a chunk of footy.

"They're really good players, and if they all have a day they're going to be hard to stop.

"But at the same time we're in pretty good form, so we will take on all comers."

The Power (11th, six wins, seven losses) are two wins outside the top eight ahead of hosting 13th-placed Sydney.

"Us and Sydney, we have got a mountain of work to do in the back half of the year," Goldsack said.

"But our players are up for the fight."

Port lost Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines and key defender Aliir Aliir to knee injuries, with Lachie Jones among those recalled.

Midfielder Jason Horne-Francis was selected despite being on light duties after copping a knock to his right shoulder in last week's win against Melbourne.

"He has had a lean week. He got some treatment that should see him play OK with it," Goldsack said.

"I don't think it is a big risk, it's just pain management."