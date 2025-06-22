Jamarra Ugle-Hagan says he wants to stay at the Bulldogs beyond his current contract

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

This article discusses mental health issues, suicide and other material that some people may find distressing. For immediate support please contact Headspace on 1800 650 890. You may also visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636

JAMARRA UGLE-Hagan has revealed he has had 'frequent' suicidal thoughts during his mental health battle but says he's ready to play footy again and wants to stay at the Western Bulldogs beyond his current contract.

Ugle-Hagan returned to the Bulldogs last week for the first time since taking a leave of absence in April, having spent a month at a health retreat to work on his mental and physical wellbeing.

The 23-year-old hasn't played at any level since last September and hasn't trained at the club consistently since then due to personal issues.

In an interview with the Rip Through It podcast, Ugle-Hagan has opened up about his off-field struggles this season.

"All the noises actually sent me to a rehab facility for my mental health," he said.

"It got to a point where I had to give my car to a mate so I couldn't drive, I just didn't trust myself driving.

"There were times when I would think about – to be honest with you – just not even worth even living.

"I went through a struggle where I didn't want to leave the house. I hit rock bottom, and found basement.

"Definitely (there were suicidal thoughts). Suicidal thoughts would come pretty frequently.

"Especially when I felt like I was on my own the whole time. The way I was isolated and put out in public.

"When you are down you want to keep finding an upper. My upper was probably staying and hanging out with my mates and getting on the p*** and training with them as well.

"But it just had no end goal, I didn't have a game. I didn't have anything.

"My mental health wasn't in the right space so I was struggling, and I found it really tough to even enjoy football.

"I lost the fun in it. I didn't want to play, it wasn't even a priority because all I wanted to do was find something.

"But I didn't know what that was until I have had this break."

Ugle-Hagan says his time away from the club at a health retreat has got him back on track and he praised the support he's received from the club, labelling CEO Ameet Bains his "brother".

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training in June, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But he conceded he has some anxiety at the club given his long absence.

"I'm good friends with the doctor and good mates with all the boys, there's different characters," he said.

"You go in there, they look after you and they genuinely love you in there.

"It is just, I will get anxious and have that anxiety about going in because I feel like I did (let them down).

"Unfortunately it was out of my control because my mental health was not in the right spot."

The key forward is contracted until the end of 2026, but it remains to be seen whether he'll stay at the Bulldogs for the remainder of his deal.

However, he says he wants to win a premiership at the Dogs and hopes to stay at the club beyond his current contract.

"I'm obviously still contracted with the Doggies and I still want to play for them and I want to win a flag," he said.

"It's the Bulldogs until my contract runs out and then hopefully they offer me another one, but we will see how we go.

"They have given me opportunities since day dot, so why can't I get back?"

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact:



• Headspace on 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

• Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

• 13YARN: 13 92 76 or 13yarn.org.au

• Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

• Urgent Help - Play AFL: play.afl/urgent-help