Jamarra Ugle-Hagan returns to Whitten Oval after taking a leave of absence

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training in June, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has returned to the Mission Whitten Oval on Monday morning for the first time since taking a leave of absence in April.

The 2020 pick No.1 pick returned to Melbourne last week after spending a month at a health retreat and is now reintegrating back into the program at the club.

Ugle-Hagan addressed the playing group and is expected to train with his teammates on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old hasn't played at any level since the Bulldogs' 2024 season ended with an elimination final loss to Hawthorn last September and hasn't trained with the main group consistently since then due to personal issues.

The Bulldogs haven't put a timeline on a return to play date, but Ugle-Hagan is understood to be keen to train and play in the VFL in the closing months of the season.

Ugle-Hagan has been under the AFL's mental health plan since taking leave.

Coach Luke Beveridge indicated last week that the club expected Ugle-Hagan to return shortly and are now working through the next steps for the spearhead.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal with teammates during the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ugle-Hagan kicked 43 goals from 22 appearances in 2024 after booting 35 in a breakout 2023 campaign.

The Bulldogs dismantled St Kilda by 72 points last Thursday night to improve to 7-6, but they still sit outside the eight in ninth spot, a game behind Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast.