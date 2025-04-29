Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has taken a leave of absence from the Bulldogs

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has taken a leave of absence from the club as he deals with personal issues.

Ugle-Hagan has not played this season and has only trained periodically as he deals with off-field matters.

In a short statement on Tuesday, the club announced the 23-year-old will take some time away from the club, with the decision a mutual one between the player, his family, his management, the club and the AFL.

"Jamarra's health and wellbeing remains the absolute priority and he will be given whatever time he needs," said Bulldogs footy boss Sam Power.

"We will continue to support Jamarra throughout this period."

There is no immediate indication on when or if he will return to the club.

While he had not been a regular at Bulldogs training this year, Ugle-Hagan had been on what the Bulldogs had termed a "flexible" training arrangement.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training on April 24, 2024. Picture: Western Bulldogs

Last week, AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett reported the club and player were prepared to enter last-ditch peace talks regarding Ugle-Hagan's future at the club.

Earlier this month, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said the forward's immediate future sat with the AFL.

"At the moment the decision-making in regards to Marra's future and what that entails is significantly in the AFL's hands," Beveridge said.

"We're waiting on them to do certain things and we're continually interacting with them and working through it to work out what's best for Marra.

Learn More 17:06

"My focus is absolutely, totally on the group that's here.

"Sometimes he's here, sometimes he's not. If he is and he isn't, it's not worth talking about.

"If he is and he joins in, we carry on. But because he's not currently available for selection, it's not at the forefront of my mind.

The top draft pick in 2020, Ugle-Hagan has kicked 103 goals in 67 games for the Bulldogs, but has not played since last year's elimination final.

Ugle-Hagan's current contract with the Bulldogs expires at the end of the 2026 season.