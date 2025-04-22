The Western Bulldogs forward and his club will meet in a bid to revive his stalled AFL career, but failure won't stop rival interest, writes Damian Barrett

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan after the Western Bulldogs' loss to Hawthorn in the 2024 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

WITHIN the next month, one final attempt will be made to properly reunite Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with football and the Western Bulldogs.

There is private acknowledgment that the peace-broking may prove as futile as all previous attempts, and that some in power at the Bulldogs may have already abandoned a future together.

But there will be one last coordinated get-together of Ugle-Hagan, the many people – privately and professionally – actively assisting his welfare and Bulldogs officials before the 2025 season reaches its halfway point.

Ugle-Hagan's current arrangements with the Bulldogs have not worked for anyone, the player included. He has not played since last year's elimination final, he has lost relationships with several teammates, he was absent for a massive chunk of the off-season and recently has been attending an estimated 70 per cent of training sessions.

His social life may well be in keeping with a normal 23-year-old, but the Bulldogs have tired of it being aired on social media as he deals with his personal issues.

This year, Dr Kate Hall, the AFL's head of mental health and wellbeing, has effectively been overseeing a multi-tiered program to deal with Ugle-Hagan's issues and mental health care. Indigenous psychologists, to ensure Ugle-Hagan feels culturally safe, have been part of the treatment network.

The Hall-led department is regularly utilised by clubs, with Melbourne's Clayton Oliver last year also known to have entered the same arrangement.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge will require the most convincing that there is a valid reason for him to even attend the upcoming attempt at establishing a base for a proper reunion, and last week he publicly revealed the AFL involvement with his wayward player.

"At the moment the decision-making in regards to Marra's future and what that entails is significantly in the AFL's hands," Beveridge said, in another example of his annoyance at the Ugle-Hagan situation.

"We're waiting on them to do certain things and we're continually interacting with them and working through it to work out what's best for Marra."

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal with teammates during the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Very pointedly, Beveridge added: "My focus is absolutely, totally, on the group that's here. Sometimes he's here, sometimes he's not. If he is and he isn't, it's not worth talking about.

"If he is and he joins in, we carry on. But because he's not currently available for selection, it's not at the forefront of my mind. It's just making sure that the group who are playing are ready to go."

While there have been discussions at the Bulldogs about docking Ugle-Hagan's $850,000 salary for 2025, the AFL system, and the AFL Players Association, simply would not allow that to happen.

Ugle-Hagan is contracted to the Bulldogs on similar money for 2026.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan evades a tackle from Clayton Oliver in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

If the last-ditch get-together with the Bulldogs breaks down like several get-togethers before them, player and club can immediately plan for futures apart, if they haven't already.

Ugle-Hagan has long known of an interest from Brisbane. And Sydney's questionable key forward plight has not improved in 2025. There would be nothing stopping Geelong, as it did last year with Bailey Smith, ripping out another wayward Bulldog.

As dire as his image and the now-competition wide adverse perception of his attitude has become, Ugle-Hagan will be playing in the AFL next season.

X: @barrettdamian