The Match Review findings for the Easter Monday game between Geelong and Hawthorn are in

Conor Nash and Bailey Smith during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Conor Nash has been sent directly to the Tribunal for the strike that knocked out Gryan Miers, while Geelong agitator Bailey Smith has been fined twice, including for flipping the bird at the crowd for the second week in a row.

At a stoppage in the third quarter, Nash tried to make a physical impact on the contest when Miers had the ball, but his arm stayed high and collected his opponent in the head.

The incident, which left the Geelong dynamo staggering from the field, has been graded careless, severe impact and high contact.

Miers was subbed out immediately and has entered the 12-day concussion protocols, meaning he will miss at least Sunday's clash with Carlton at the MCG.

Nash was reported on the spot by field umpires and will now head to the Tribunal.

Hawthorn's next four games are against West Coast, Richmond, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Smith has been cited for slamming the ball into the face of Hawks defender Jarmen Impey in the second quarter.

Smith crossed the boundary line under pressure from Impey on the wing before whacking Impey in the side of the head with the ball. Impey fell to the turf and received a free kick for the high contact.

Smith then played up to the jeers of the Hawthorn crowd minutes later, goading them as he ran to the bench for a rest, and flipping the bird in the direction of the stands.

He has been cited for misconduct and making an obscene gesture and been fined $3125 for each incident, or $1875 each for an early guilty plea.

Last round, Smith was fined $1000 for flipping a "double-bird" at an Adelaide fan who was taunting Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield as the team walked off the ground at Adelaide Oval.