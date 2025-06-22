Greater Western Sydney kicks eight goals to three in the last quarter to record a seven-point victory over Gold Coast

Tom Green celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has surged over the top of a fast-starting Gold Coast with a blistering final term to claim a seven-point victory at Engie Stadium.

The Giants trailed at the last change but four goals in the opening eight minutes helped them snatch the lead for the first time in the game before holding off a gritty Suns challenge for a 16.10 (106) to 14.15 (99) win on Sunday.

GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Super-sub Jake Stringer helped spark the turnaround with a pair of stunning goals while emerging key forward Aaron Cadman also booted two majors in the final term as the Giants reeled the Suns in.

Giants skipper Toby Greene (18 disposals, two goals) brushed off a slow start and some close-checking from the Suns' Wil Powell to have a pivotal impact in the second half as the hosts won their first-ever meeting with both sides sitting in the top eight.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:46 Full post-match, R15: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 15’s match against Gold Coast

06:34 Full post-match, R15: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 15’s match against GWS

08:09 Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

04:36 Last two mins: Giants romp home with final-quarter surge to deny Suns The thrilling final moments between GWS and Gold Coast in round 15

01:00 'The umpire's changed his mind here': Ump praised for late call The home faithful lets out some frustration before the umpire decides to reverse his initial decision of a mark to Sam Flanders

00:51 Humphrey’s huge helicopter goal fires up Suns Bailey Humphrey conjures a magical major in the final quarter to give Gold Coast a late lift

01:03 Stringer's TWO epic late goals seal Giant win Jake Stringer comes to life in the final term with a pair of massive majors to help will GWS home

00:46 Not one, but two: Green sells candy twice in dazzler Tom Green delivers an outstanding finish after selling candy to multiple opponents

00:42 Giant blow as star rebounder ruled out with concussion Lachie Whitfield is subbed out of the game with concussion following an incident with Ben King during the first quarter

01:39 Star Sun 'filthy' after being fooled by teammate's 'play on' call Mac Andrew gave away a crucial 50m penalty despite a clear call of 'play on' - which came from his teammate!

00:41 Double trouble: Riccardi's two-minute blitz Jake Riccardi kicks consecutive majors to bring the Giants back into the contest

00:36 Suns skipper sets tone early with ripper Noah Anderson drills a wonderful long-range goal to get his side off to a thrilling start

The Suns made a blazing start with four goals in the opening four minutes as their onball brigade dominated the stoppages through Noah Anderson, Touk Miller and Matt Rowell.

It took the Giants 10 minutes just to enter their forward 50 and another five minutes passed before they hit the scoreboard when Jake Riccardi made the Suns pay for missing a pair of simple shots.

The Giants key forward added another goal two minutes later as the opening term turned into an eye-catching shootout and the Suns piled on their second-highest score at a first break with 7.6.

Learn More 08:09

It was a much tighter contest from there as Tom Green led the way for the Giants to first nullify the Suns at the stoppages and then turn it into a strength for the home side.

Green was immense as he finished with 30 disposals, 16 clearances, nine tackles and a critical final-term goal, while Finn Callaghan also stepped up in the Giants' engine room with 28 touches.

Harry Rowston was another useful addition to the Giants' midfield mix as he backed up his breakout game last week with 20 disposals against the Suns.

Stringer started as the substitute on his return from injury until replacing a concussed Lachie Whitfield in the second term, and gave the Giants a reminder of his undeniable talents with a dribble kick from deep in the forward pocket that bounced through for a goal to hand his side the lead.

Learn More 01:03

The Giants had trailed by as much as 29 points in the second term but after claiming the lead for a second time in the final term through Stringer's goal were never headed again as they ran away to a rousing triumph on their home deck.

Suns skipper Anderson (42 disposals, two goals), Miller (37, two) and Rowell (34, 12 clearances) did all that he could to propel their side out to a commanding lead, but the Suns were made to pay for failing to make the most of their early advantage as the Giants slammed on eight goals to three in the final term.

Learn More 04:36

Suns defender burnt by a teammate’s play-on call

Jesse Hogan was lining up a set shot from outside the 50m arc with the Giants still trying to work their way into the contest after the Suns' red-hot start. The reigning Coleman medallist might be one of the more trustworthy shots for goal in the game but was no certainty to kick truly from long range when Mac Andrew inexplicably ran forward off the mark to give away a 50m penalty. The Suns defender was irate at the heavy punishment as replays revealed a clear call to "play on" which came, not from an umpire, but Andrew's teammate Ben Ainsworth.

Learn More 01:39

Whitfield pays heavy price for overcooked kick

Lachie Whitfield was notable by his absence after the first break as the Giants' creative centrepiece was subbed out of the game with concussion after a collision with Ben King. The Giants dasher was forced to turn and chase the ball after Toby Bedford overcooked a backwards kick when trying to find a free teammate from the wing. Whitfield was still waiting for the bouncing ball to sit up when the Suns spearhead closed in and met the Giants' half-back with a heavy bump. King will come under the scrutiny of the MRO with Whitfield failing to pass a head injury assessment, though the Giants defender will hope to quickly return after his side has a bye next week.

Learn More 00:42

Midfield bulls share the spoils as ongoing battle

Giants onballer Tom Green and Suns powerhouse Matt Rowell have followed similar career trajectories since both being taken in the top 10 of the 2019 national draft. Green has edged in front for 106-98 matches played and most notably for leading 6-0 for finals appearances, though the Suns are well placed to help Rowell break that duck this season. The Suns midfielder was a standout as his side dominated the clearances to open up an early lead, while Green was critical to helping the Giants work their way back into the game. The pair of on-ball bulls had a watchful eye on each other at the stoppages as they all but cancelled each other out with Green on top for 16-12 clearances and 9-8 tackles, and while Rowell had 34-30 disposals and 7-1 inside 50s.

Learn More 00:46

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.1 6.7 8.9 16.10 (106)

GOLD COAST 7.6 8.8 11.13 14.15 (99)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Cadman 3, Riccardi 2, Hogan 2, Brown 2, Greene 2, Stringer 2, Thomas, Bedford, Green

Gold Coast: Ainsworth 2, King 2, Miller 2, Humphrey 2, Anderson 2, Long, Rioli, Witts, Fiorini

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Callaghan, Riccardi, Greene, Rowston, Ash, Cadman

Gold Coast: Anderson, Miller, Rowell, Witts, Humphrey

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield (concussion)

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer (replaced Lachie Whitfield in the second quarter)

Gold Coast: Nick Holman (replaced Ethan Read in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 10,504 at Engie Stadium