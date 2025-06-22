GREATER Western Sydney has surged over the top of a fast-starting Gold Coast with a blistering final term to claim a seven-point victory at Engie Stadium.
The Giants trailed at the last change but four goals in the opening eight minutes helped them snatch the lead for the first time in the game before holding off a gritty Suns challenge for a 16.10 (106) to 14.15 (99) win on Sunday.
Super-sub Jake Stringer helped spark the turnaround with a pair of stunning goals while emerging key forward Aaron Cadman also booted two majors in the final term as the Giants reeled the Suns in.
Giants skipper Toby Greene (18 disposals, two goals) brushed off a slow start and some close-checking from the Suns' Wil Powell to have a pivotal impact in the second half as the hosts won their first-ever meeting with both sides sitting in the top eight.
The Suns made a blazing start with four goals in the opening four minutes as their onball brigade dominated the stoppages through Noah Anderson, Touk Miller and Matt Rowell.
It took the Giants 10 minutes just to enter their forward 50 and another five minutes passed before they hit the scoreboard when Jake Riccardi made the Suns pay for missing a pair of simple shots.
The Giants key forward added another goal two minutes later as the opening term turned into an eye-catching shootout and the Suns piled on their second-highest score at a first break with 7.6.
It was a much tighter contest from there as Tom Green led the way for the Giants to first nullify the Suns at the stoppages and then turn it into a strength for the home side.
Green was immense as he finished with 30 disposals, 16 clearances, nine tackles and a critical final-term goal, while Finn Callaghan also stepped up in the Giants' engine room with 28 touches.
Harry Rowston was another useful addition to the Giants' midfield mix as he backed up his breakout game last week with 20 disposals against the Suns.
Stringer started as the substitute on his return from injury until replacing a concussed Lachie Whitfield in the second term, and gave the Giants a reminder of his undeniable talents with a dribble kick from deep in the forward pocket that bounced through for a goal to hand his side the lead.
The Giants had trailed by as much as 29 points in the second term but after claiming the lead for a second time in the final term through Stringer's goal were never headed again as they ran away to a rousing triumph on their home deck.
Suns skipper Anderson (42 disposals, two goals), Miller (37, two) and Rowell (34, 12 clearances) did all that he could to propel their side out to a commanding lead, but the Suns were made to pay for failing to make the most of their early advantage as the Giants slammed on eight goals to three in the final term.
Suns defender burnt by a teammate’s play-on call
Jesse Hogan was lining up a set shot from outside the 50m arc with the Giants still trying to work their way into the contest after the Suns' red-hot start. The reigning Coleman medallist might be one of the more trustworthy shots for goal in the game but was no certainty to kick truly from long range when Mac Andrew inexplicably ran forward off the mark to give away a 50m penalty. The Suns defender was irate at the heavy punishment as replays revealed a clear call to "play on" which came, not from an umpire, but Andrew's teammate Ben Ainsworth.
Whitfield pays heavy price for overcooked kick
Lachie Whitfield was notable by his absence after the first break as the Giants' creative centrepiece was subbed out of the game with concussion after a collision with Ben King. The Giants dasher was forced to turn and chase the ball after Toby Bedford overcooked a backwards kick when trying to find a free teammate from the wing. Whitfield was still waiting for the bouncing ball to sit up when the Suns spearhead closed in and met the Giants' half-back with a heavy bump. King will come under the scrutiny of the MRO with Whitfield failing to pass a head injury assessment, though the Giants defender will hope to quickly return after his side has a bye next week.
Midfield bulls share the spoils as ongoing battle
Giants onballer Tom Green and Suns powerhouse Matt Rowell have followed similar career trajectories since both being taken in the top 10 of the 2019 national draft. Green has edged in front for 106-98 matches played and most notably for leading 6-0 for finals appearances, though the Suns are well placed to help Rowell break that duck this season. The Suns midfielder was a standout as his side dominated the clearances to open up an early lead, while Green was critical to helping the Giants work their way back into the game. The pair of on-ball bulls had a watchful eye on each other at the stoppages as they all but cancelled each other out with Green on top for 16-12 clearances and 9-8 tackles, and while Rowell had 34-30 disposals and 7-1 inside 50s.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.1 6.7 8.9 16.10 (106)
GOLD COAST 7.6 8.8 11.13 14.15 (99)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Cadman 3, Riccardi 2, Hogan 2, Brown 2, Greene 2, Stringer 2, Thomas, Bedford, Green
Gold Coast: Ainsworth 2, King 2, Miller 2, Humphrey 2, Anderson 2, Long, Rioli, Witts, Fiorini
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Green, Callaghan, Riccardi, Greene, Rowston, Ash, Cadman
Gold Coast: Anderson, Miller, Rowell, Witts, Humphrey
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: Whitfield (concussion)
Gold Coast: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer (replaced Lachie Whitfield in the second quarter)
Gold Coast: Nick Holman (replaced Ethan Read in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 10,504 at Engie Stadium