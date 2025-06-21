Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Charlie West, Jake Lloyd, Oscar McInerney. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday June 21, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Oscar McInerney and Deven Robertson starred in Brisbane's 32-point win over Geelong on Saturday.

McInerney is trying to reclaim his spot in the senior side and had 25 disposals, 31 hitouts, 12 clearances and kicked a goal.

Learn More 03:11

Robertson impressed with 29 disposals, 14 tackles, seven clearances and a major.

Luke Beecken (30 disposals) continued his good form and Bruce Reville backed up his AFL appearance as the substitute with 23 touches and a goal.

Forward Ty Gallop kicked four goals, while Conor McKenna slotted two from his 21 disposals.

James Tunstill (18 disposals and a goal), Brandon Ryan (two goals) and Sam Marshall (13 disposals) were also solid.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, Saturday June 21, 4.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Mid-season recruit Flynn Young did his chances of earning an AFL debut no harm in Carlton's one-point loss to North Melbourne on Saturday.

Young had 19 disposals, took nine marks and kicked two goals in the Blues' narrow loss.

Billy Wilson was busy with 24 disposals and Lewis Young managed 15 disposals and eight marks.

Ben Camporeale (25 disposals and five clearances) and Ashton Moir (17 and two goals) were also solid contributors.

Jordan Boyd (19 disposals), Lachie Cowan (18) and Harry O'Farrell (16) also found a bit of the ball.

Lucas Camporeale had 17 disposals, Will White and Harry Lemmey both kicked one goal and Francis Evans had an almost day, booting four behinds.

Learn More 05:57

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sandringham at AIA Vitality Centre, Saturday June 21, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Charlie West keeps banging on the door of a senior debut and kept his presence felt with a six-goal haul in Collingwood's three-point win against Sandringham on Saturday.

West's bag included the Pies' final score that snatched the lead and the win.

Learn More 03:42

Veteran Tom Mitchell is also ready to go should a spot open, grabbing 27 disposals and a team-high 13 tackles, while Jakob Ryan was busy with 28 touches and Wil Parker had 27 .

Mason Cox (12 disposals, 34 hitouts) spent most of the game on the ball but found time to kick one goal, as did Oleg Markov from his 16 touches and seven marks.

Defender Charlie Dean was busy with 20 disposals, Harry DeMattia also had 20, 2024 draftee Joel Cochran had 19, and mid-season pick up Roan Steele finished with 15.

Fellow mid-season draftee Noah Howes had eight touches, Oscar Steene had nine, big man Iliro Smit had six and Tew Jiath had just two.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Essendon at Kinetic Stadium, Saturday June 21, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v South Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 21, 2.30pm AWST

Midfielder Jaeger O'Meara made a big impact in his return to the field after a long layoff with injury.

O'Meara, who last played AFL in round six before being sidelined with foot and hamstring issues, gathered 25 disposals, five tackles and three marks in an encouraging performance.

Quinton Narkle also hit top form with 24 disposals - 22 of them kicks - and eight inside 50s, while Oscar McDonald had 23 touches and 10 marks.

Liam Reidy continued to dominate in the ruck with 52 hitouts, 13 disposals and five tackles.

Small forward Isaiah Dudley kicked a goal from 11 touches, while Brandon Walker had 10 disposals after shoulder surgery earlier this season.

Michael Walters also returned from a knee injury and Will Brodie exited the game early in the opening term.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday June 21, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Jack Bowes staked his claim for a spot in the senior side in Geelong's 32-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Bowes was a strong performer for the Cats with 33 disposals and 12 marks.

Mitch Knevitt (25 disposals and a goal) and Ted Clohesy (26 and two) are also pushing for places.

Xavier Ivisic gathered 20 touches and kicked a major and George Stevens had another solid game with 20 and a goal.

Jay Polkinghorne slotted two goals, Oliver Wiltshire kicked two from his 14 disposals and Patrick Retschko had 16 disposals and kicked a goal.

Jed Bews finished with 19 disposals.

Learn More 05:48

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, Sunday June 22, 9.15am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, Sunday June 22, 9.15am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v North Melbourne at Ikon Park, Saturday June 21, 4.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Young duo Zane Duursma and Zac Banch are pushing for senior spots after three-goal hauls in North Melbourne's one-point win over Carlton on Saturday.

Duursma kicked three majors from 16 disposals and Banch also booted three from his 10.

Learn More 02:25

Cooper Harvey impressed with 25 disposals while midfielder Will Phillips was busy again with 25 touches, nine clearances and six tackles.

Tall Finnbar Maley had an impact with 23 disposals, nine marks and a goal.

Matt Whitlock (15 disposals), Kallan Dawson (13) and Wil Dawson (12) were solid, while Geordie Payne and Brayden George kicked a goal each.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, Sunday June 22, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sandringham at AIA Vitality Centre, Saturday June 21, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Young midfielder Hugo Garcia produced another good performance in Sandringham's three-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

Garcia was enormous in defeat, finishing with 26 disposals, 14 clearances and 10 tackles.

Hugh Boxshall played well once more on his way to 20 touches, seven tackles and a goal.

Midfielder Paddy Dow made his return and finished with nine disposals and a goal in his first game of 2025.

Learn More 05:58

Dropped from the senior side, veteran Zak Jones (27 disposals, six clearances and six tackles) responded.

Jack Caroll (19 disposals), Arie Schoenmaker (23) and ruck Harry Boyd (20 disposals, 25 hitouts and 11 clearances) were also solid.

Youngster Angus Hastie had 14 disposals and a goal and Liam Henry kicked two majors from his 13 touches.

Liam O'Connell (12 disposals), Angus McLennan (15) and Lance Collard (14 and a goal) also featured.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Sydney at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 21, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

It's been a while since Jake Lloyd has found himself in the twos and he did everything he could in Sydney's six-point win against Southport to make sure he's not there for long, finishing with 38 possessions, eight marks and a goal.

Learn More 03:14

Oli Florent is also looking for a way back to the AFL and was strong with 26 disposals, six tackles and five clearances, while Caidyn Cleary had 30 touches and a team-high nine tackles.

Draftee Jesse Dattoli (18 touches) and key forward Jack Buller (17) were the only senior-listed players to kick multiple goals with two each, while Joel Hamling (16, 10 marks), Corey Warner (18) and Riak Andrew kicked one apiece.

Category B rookie Indhi Kirk finished with 17 disposals, former Saint Ben Paton had it 10 times, and ruckman Peter Ladhams had 18 touches and 18 hitouts.

Other Swans in action included Caleb Mitchell (14 disposals), Blake Leidler (12), Ned Bowman (eight), Will Green (eight) and Patrick Snell (seven).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, Sunday June 22, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash