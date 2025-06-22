Matt Rowell is set to sign a new deal to stay at Gold Coast

Matt Rowell celebrates Gold Coast's win over Melbourne in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's in-demand midfield gun Matt Rowell is set to knock back huge Victorian interest to remain at the Suns.

Rowell has been slowly working through his contract decision this year, having met with Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs last off-season and having had other clubs register their interest.

The Pies have long chased Rowell, even going back to his draft year in 2019, while his connection with Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was strong at their recent meeting.

But AFL.com.au understands the former No.1 pick has settled on remaining at the Suns, with chasing rivals shifting attention to other targets after being let known Rowell is expected to recommit to Gold Coast after getting through the club's bye period.

A short-term contract of two years, which would take Rowell through to free agency in 2027, would be the most likely extension for the midfield bull, with negotiations set to pick up.

Rowell has averaged 25 disposals and more than seven clearances a game this season after a career-best year in 2025 that saw him collect 25 Brownlow Medal votes and finish fourth in the club's best and fairest count.

The Suns' improved form this year – they should play finals for the first time in their history after a strong first half of the season – has also been a factor in his decision-making.

The Oakleigh Chargers product has been comfortable in taking his time on his call through this year, telling AFL.com.au earlier this season that he was prepared to play a block of games before focusing on his contract decision.

"At the moment, I'm just happy playing footy and that decision will just come," Rowell said in March.

"I'm just focused on winning games of footy and playing.

"To be honest, I don't worry about [contract speculation] too much. I love my footy, I love playing footy. Every week I look forward to training, getting out there and playing. For me, I'm just loving playing footy, playing with this group and getting wins."