GREATER Western Sydney and Gold Coast meet in an important clash in the finals race on Sunday.

The Giants have been a tough team to read in 2025 but did record a strong win over Brisbane last week.

That victory was their eighth of the season, the same number of wins as the Suns, who have played two fewer games.

Gold Coast is coming off its bye, having suffered back-to-back losses before its mid-season break.

The Giants have received a massive forward boost with captain Toby Greene and recruit Jake Stringer back in action after injury, while youngster Ryan Angwin also earns a recall. Their inclusions come at the expense of star defender Sam Taylor (toe), Brent Daniels (adductor) and Josaia Delana (omitted).

Stringer will begin the game as the sub, while Nick Holman is the Suns' starting sub.

Meanwhile, the Suns have also made three changes, with Lachie Weller, Ethan Read and Connor Budarick named in place of Sean Lemmens, David Swallow and Leo Lombard.

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer

Gold Coast: Nick Holman

The Western Bulldogs will be eager to build on their thrashing of St Kilda when they host Richmond at Marvel Stadium.

Fresh off re-signing coach Luke Beveridge, the Bulldogs crushed the Saints to improve to 7-6.

They have a huge chance to post back-to-back wins when they take on the Tigers, who are 3-10.

Richmond, which is rebuilding, had the bye in round 14 after some solid performances in the first half of the year.

The Tigers have named debutant Jasper Alger in place of injured Kane McAuliffe, while Nick Coffield is back for the Dogs with Luke Cleary going out.