Xavier O'Halloran speaks to AFL.com.au about his future after almost leaving the Giants last year

Xavier O'Halloran in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HIS FUTURE may still be up in the air, but Xavier O'Halloran is enjoying his footy as much as ever with a prolonged run in the position that he feels the most comfortable.

With 80 games now under his belt, the late first-round draft pick from 2022 is in good form at Greater Western Sydney as he takes advantage of the extra midfield time afforded to him through injuries to others.

And by his own admission, that may unlock the key to just where he plies his trade from next season and beyond.

The 24-year-old, who looked likely to join the Western Bulldogs in the last Trade Period, remains out of contract at season's end and doesn't deny that extra midfield time could play a part in where he ends up moving forward.

"Maybe. I don't know. It’s a position I grew up playing and one I feel comfortable in," O'Halloran told AFL.com.au.

"My last month and a half here, I've been afforded that opportunity to play and develop in that role. That's been nice to work on and see what I can provide in that position here for us as well."

Xavier O'Halloran celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

What O'Halloran has provided is an average of 16 disposals per game while pinch hitting in the engine room, a big jump in his career average with his customary couple of handy goals thrown in.

They are runs of form that he has experienced before but as he hits a crucial juncture in his career, it's an output that he'd undoubtedly love to sustain.

Just which club that will be at remains unclear.

"As I've said in the past, I love it (at the Giants). I love life up here. I love this club and love the boys," he said.

"That's not just me talking out of my bum. I'll let him (manager Julian Petracca) do all that sort of stuff and then when the time's right, we'll work around it."

While he may be more than happy in Sydney, O'Halloran looked set to move back home to Victoria at the end of last year as the Bulldogs pushed hard for his services.

The Giants though, having already lost James Peatling, Isaac Cumming and Harry Perryman, kept him to the final year of his contract.

"To be honest with you, I wasn't that involved with it. That's footy. It happens at every club and we lost a few last year, as you're more than aware of," he said.

"I'm still trying to just play good footy and let that sort itself out."

Xavier O'Halloran kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

O’Halloran has clearly been sticking to his word of simply focusing on his own craft amid the uncertainty of his playing future.

Recent injuries to Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Finn Callaghan and Brent Daniels have led to coach Adam Kingsley asking him to step away from half-forward and partake in the midfield rotation more than usual.

And it's a move he's relishing.

"I grew up playing only onball, so it's nice to sort of get back to those roots," O'Halloran said.

"So as cruel as it is, injuries open up doors for boys who might not have had those opportunities, in the past or as regularly. It has been nice having that consistency over the last month and a half, playing a bit more onball and continuing to grow my game."

Xavier O'Halloran takes a mark during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The increased onball exposure for players like O'Halloran may help the Giants overcome their perceived lack of midfield depth and find the consistency they desperately need if they are to challenge for the 2025 premiership.

Opposition sides, away from home especially, are clearly trying to deny the Giants the corridor and their famous run off half-back. And it's working.

It has led to scores of just 61, 80 and 50 in their last three home games and, if not for a miraculous last-quarter comeback against Richmond, would have also led to three defeats.

Kingsley's men are mindful of the need to play another way and the development of their midfield may well be the key to overcoming the clear opposition blueprint to beat them.

"That is where you rely on other facets of our gameplan. When our transition game is not working, we hope our stoppage game starts to thrive. We've seen growth in that area over the last couple of weeks," O'Halloran said.

"Brisbane are a great side at stoppage. So it was pleasing to go head-to-head against that. It might not always happen for us on transition game so to be able to get some scores from stoppage and work our game that way as well is pleasing."

