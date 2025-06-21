Ross Lyon is set to ask the AFL for explanation on a number of free kicks against tagger Marcus Windhager on Saturday night

Nick Daicos is tackled by Marcus Windhager during the R15 match between Collingwood and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has questioned the umpires' treatment of Marcus Windhager, after the Saint spent Saturday evening running with Collingwood star Nick Daicos.

Windhager gave away three free kicks for the match – two in the first quarter – as part of the head-to-head clash.

"They both had their moments - Daicos had a fair bit of ball," Lyon said.

"I know we'll probably go early, look at a couple of those free kicks, I'm not sure they were free kicks.

"But I think we'll take that in and ask the question, are there two sets of rules going around? I'm not sure."

Lyon was quick to follow up with praise for Daicos, and for the theatre of the tag in the game.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae was pleased with the support his team offered its superstar throughout the night.

"The spotlight was on, and I just said to Nick when he came off for the first break, we don't want him to fight the battle, so we'll fight it for him," McRae said.

"He didn't need to get caught up in the wrestle of that … as a group, as a team, we want to look after him. We don't want him just sitting there feeling like he's fighting his own battle."

Daicos finished the game with 30 disposals and a stadium-shaking final-quarter goal, capping off the Pies' 34-point win to remain atop the ladder.

"It's not the first time Nick's been tagged and had 30, that's real, but I think we're sort of working through maturity around that. How do we do this better ourselves?" McRae said.

The Pies were forced to make an early substitute, with dynamic midfielder/forward Beau McCreery hurting his hamstring in the first quarter. There are hopes that scans during the week will show only a minor concern, but it may open the door for a long-awaited debut for Charlie West, who kicked six goals – including an after-the-siren matchwinner – in the VFL on Saturday afternoon.

"I must admit, his magnet was really close this week. I didn't tell him, but it was really close," McRae said with a laugh.

"Now it's going to be really hard to keep him out. I'm rapt for him… it looks like it's going to be hard to leave (him) out next week."

The Saints had their own injury concern, with youngster Mattaes Phillipou withdrawn from the game before the opening bounce due to a calf concern, replaced by Ryan Byrnes. It was the same calf that caused Phillipou to be subbed out early in the side's round 12 game against Melbourne.

He will get scans during the week to determine the severity of the injury.

