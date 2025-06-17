Giants forward Aaron Cadman admits the pressure of being the No.1 draft pick has "weighed" on him early in his career

Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FRESH off the biggest goal haul of his blossoming career, Aaron Cadman feels he has shed the pressure that comes with being the No.1 draft pick.

The Greater Western Sydney key forward will bring up game No.50 against Gold Coast at Engie Stadium on Sunday after slotting five majors at the Gabba on the weekend as the inconsistent Giants secured another big win on the road.

It's been billed as Cadman's breakout game despite three-goal hauls on big stages at the end of last season – away to Brisbane once more in round 22 and in the qualifying final against Sydney.

"That's how it is as a young key forward, every time you kick a couple of goals everyone thinks it's a breakout game," he said.

"The last few weeks I've been building really well with my personal game, just bringing down marks that I usually wouldn't. I've got confidence in my hands and everything stems from that."

And Cadman says the pressure of needing to perform as a No.1 draft pick impacts him far less now that he's in his third season.

"I've kind of forgotten about that now in a way. In my first two years it was something that weighed on me a little bit. Now I know what I'm capable of," he said.

"I know that I can be hopefully one of the top players in the League. I've just got to keep on trying to show that."

Cadman's confidence has also been helped in a large way by the Giants' unrelenting belief in him.

Not only to take him with the first pick in 2022, but to continually play him even when he felt himself that he might not have deserved a senior game.

"Picking me 50 times, I probably wouldn't have picked myself that many times. They've just had faith in me and known what I am capable of, it's gone super fast and I'm just grateful," Cadman said.

"Everyone here's got my back. It stemmed from day one really, when the club traded up to get me. It feels super special to be here and hopefully I can repay the favour."

Cadman's form resurgence has coincided with the remarkable consistency of Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan, who usurped the youngster's five goals with six of his own at the Gabba.

While others in attack like Callum Brown and Jake Riccardi are continuing to contribute, the Hogan-Cadman synergy is developing at a rapid rate.

Jesse Hogan and Aaron Cadman celebrate a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Half the time we don't even have to say anything, we know what each other are doing," Cadman said.

"Having Jesse is massive not just for me but me for him as well. We provide each other with opportunities that you wouldn't really get if it's just one man down there. When I start taking marks it takes the attention off him, when he starts taking marks it takes it off me. It's a great relationship we have down there."

The Giants attack could be boosted further shortly with Toby Greene a good chance to return from injury this week against Gold Coast.

Jake Stringer is likely to be in the mix as well, but Brent Daniels is sidelined after his frustrating injury run continued against Brisbane.