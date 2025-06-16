BAILEY Smith has jumped to an eight-vote lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Caleb Serong has moved into the top five.
Smith's seven votes in Geelong's win over Essendon in round 14 moved him to 66 votes for the season, eight clear of Jordan Dawson and Tristan Xerri on 58.
Serong grabbed nine votes in Fremantle's win over North Melbourne to move to 54 for the year, equal fifth with Melbourne skipper Max Gawn. Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson is fourth on 55 votes.
Smith played second fiddle to teammate Max Holmes in the win over the Bombers, with his midfield teammate one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend.
Ed Richards, Jarman Impey and Mitch Georgiades also got a perfect 10 votes from their games.
Jesse Hogan (nine) and Aaron Cadman (eight) dominated the votes for Greater Western Sydney, Andrew Brayshaw (eight) polled well for the Dockers alongside Serong, while Adam Cerra and George Hewett got nine votes each for Carlton in its win over West Coast.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
St Kilda v Western Bulldogs
10 Ed Richards (WB)
7 Sam Darcy (WB)
4 Bailey Williams (WB)
4 Rory Lobb (WB)
2 Bailey Dale (WB)
2 Matthew Kennedy (WB)
1 Marcus Windhager (STK)
Hawthorn v Adelaide
10 Jarman Impey (HAW)
6 Dylan Moore (HAW)
4 Sam Berry (ADEL)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
3 Jack Gunston (HAW)
2 Joshua Weddle (HAW)
1 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney
9 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
8 Aaron Cadman (GWS)
6 Logan Morris (BL)
5 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
1 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Lachie Neale (BL)
Essendon v Geelong
10 Max Holmes (GEEL)
7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
1 Shannon Neale (GEEL)
North Melbourne v Fremantle
9 Caleb Serong (FRE)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Josh Treacy (FRE)
4 Luke McDonald (NMFC)
2 Luke Parker (NMFC)
2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
Port Adelaide v Melbourne
10 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
8 Esava Ratugolea (PORT)
5 Connor Rozee (PORT)
4 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
3 Max Gawn (MELB)
West Coast v Carlton
9 Adam Cerra (CARL)
9 George Hewett (CARL)
3 Jaxon Binns (CARL)
3 Mitch McGovern (CARL)
2 Harley Reid (WCE)
2 Alex Cincotta (CARL)
1 Tom McCarthy (WCE)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
LEADERBOARD
66 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
58 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
58 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
55 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
54 Max Gawn (MELB)
54 Caleb Serong (FRE)
52 Connor Rozee (PORT)
51 Ed Richards (WB)
49 Max Holmes (GEEL)
49 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
46 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
46 Zak Butters (PORT)
45 Nick Daicos (COLL)
45 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
43 Josh Daicos (COLL)