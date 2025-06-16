The coaches' votes for the round 14 games are in

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's clash against Essendon in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BAILEY Smith has jumped to an eight-vote lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Caleb Serong has moved into the top five.

Smith's seven votes in Geelong's win over Essendon in round 14 moved him to 66 votes for the season, eight clear of Jordan Dawson and Tristan Xerri on 58.

Serong grabbed nine votes in Fremantle's win over North Melbourne to move to 54 for the year, equal fifth with Melbourne skipper Max Gawn. Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson is fourth on 55 votes.

Smith played second fiddle to teammate Max Holmes in the win over the Bombers, with his midfield teammate one of four players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend.

Ed Richards, Jarman Impey and Mitch Georgiades also got a perfect 10 votes from their games.

Jesse Hogan (nine) and Aaron Cadman (eight) dominated the votes for Greater Western Sydney, Andrew Brayshaw (eight) polled well for the Dockers alongside Serong, while Adam Cerra and George Hewett got nine votes each for Carlton in its win over West Coast.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs

10 Ed Richards (WB)

7 Sam Darcy (WB)

4 Bailey Williams (WB)

4 Rory Lobb (WB)

2 Bailey Dale (WB)

2 Matthew Kennedy (WB)

1 Marcus Windhager (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:09 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Saints and Bulldogs clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

13:48 Beveridge post-match, R14: 'It is what it is, and so we'll just keep working through that' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 14’s match against St Kilda

09:33 Lyon post-match, R14: 'That's where we aspire to get to, but there's no magic bullet in the AFL' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 14’s match against Western Bulldogs

01:49 ‘Frightening for the whole competition’: Darcy’s back Sam Darcy barely misses a beat in his return from injury, hauling in towering marks and slotting three goals in a powerful performance

08:12 Highlights: St Kilda v Western Bulldogs The Saints and Bulldogs clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Sign of the Hynes: Cooper claims first AFL goal Bulldogs sub Cooper Hynes takes his moment, clunking a clever mark and drilling his maiden major in the big league

00:39 West winds up and goes whack as Dogs feast again Rhylee West joins the party in the third term with a missile from long range

00:47 ‘One of the best pieces of play you’ll see’: Windhager at work Marcus Windhager earns plenty of plaudits after running down Matthew Kennedy in a huge tackle, before completing the play with a fine goal

00:59 ‘Welcome back’: Darcy wastes no time on return Sam Darcy hits the scoreboard early in his long-awaited comeback from injury

00:33 Jack sneaks out the back and wins thrilling race Jack Higgins finds plenty of space behind the Bulldogs’ defence and makes them pay with a clever dribbler

00:39 Saint’s swinging tackle on Dog deemed dangerous Hunter Clark is penalised for this tackling action on Matthew Kennedy in the first term

Hawthorn v Adelaide

10 Jarman Impey (HAW)

6 Dylan Moore (HAW)

4 Sam Berry (ADEL)

3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

3 Jack Gunston (HAW)

2 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

1 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:15 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Hawks and Crows clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:46 Mitchell post-match, R14: 'It was probably our best win of the season' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 14’s match against Adelaide

05:47 Nicks post-match, R14: 'In the end, we just didn't take our opportunities' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 14’s match against Hawthorn

08:03 Highlights: Hawthorn v Adelaide The Hawks and Crows clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:29 Last two mins: Hawks surge at the death to deny Crows The thrilling final moments between Hawthorn and Adelaide in round 14

00:39 Skipper’s ripper touch sparks Rankine magic Jordan Dawson and Izak Rankine combine for a clutch final-term goal to give the Crows the lead

00:34 Intentional or pure fortune? Hawks hit huge goal Jarman Impey’s short kick lands in the lap of Connor Macdonald, who nails a massive goal to put Hawthorn in front

00:33 Gone in 20 seconds: Macdonald makes a statement Connor Macdonald gets the Hawks firing after half-time with a quickfire goal to spark his side

00:37 Keays on hand: Milestone Crow strikes twice Ben Keays shines in his 150th game with a couple of crafty goals in the second quarter

00:50 ‘He’s an important player’: Veteran keeps Hawks alive Jack Gunston continues to deliver in the twilight of his career, stepping up with an important pair of goals to keep Hawthorn in the contest

00:47 ‘That mark deserves a goal’: Cumming’s cool one-hander Isaac Cumming reels in a sensational one-handed mark and finishes truly as Adelaide takes the early ascendency

00:33 Tackle of the year? Crow comes from nowhere to crush the Wizard Josh Worrell sneaks up on Nick Watson and catches him cold in one of the best tackles of the season

Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney

9 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

8 Aaron Cadman (GWS)

6 Logan Morris (BL)

5 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

1 Tom Green (GWS)

1 Lachie Neale (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Brisbane v GWS Extended highlights of the Lions and Giants clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:59 Fagan post-match, R14: 'We'll just keep working away on that and not become too psycho about it' Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 14’s match against GWS

08:06 Kingsley post-match, R14: 'I thought Cads was really strong and hard to play on' Watch GWS’s press conference after round 14’s match against Brisbane

02:20 Hogan’s heroics: Six goals in forward-line frenzy Jesse Hogan puts on a masterclass up forward, hauling in 12 marks and booting six goals in a dominant display

01:57 Cadman’s coming of age: Five-goal flyer explodes Aaron Cadman announces himself in spectacular fashion, clunking 13 marks and bagging five goals in a powerful breakout performance

08:13 Highlights: Brisbane v GWS The Lions and Giants clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:36 Brown brings the house down with killer double Callum Brown explodes with two blistering final-quarter goals that leave the Lions reeling

00:34 Cadman climbs into stratosphere with stunning speccy Aaron Cadman continues his breakout game with a spectacular high-flying mark in the final term

00:37 ‘As good as it gets’: Hogan’s miraculous mid-air strike Jesse Hogan edges Harris Andrews in a tight one-on-one and produces a wild soccer strike that finds its way home

00:54 Tensions flare as Lions and Giants exchange 50m penalties Sam Taylor gives away a 50m penalty for a late hit on Logan Morris, before Noah Answerth concedes another after crunching Jesse Hogan

01:00 Fears for key Lion after ugly knee injury Huge concerns for Brisbane as defender Jack Payne is stretchered off following an awkward landing

00:42 Starcevich stuns with goal in stirring comeback Brandon Starcevich is mobbed by teammates after nailing a cracking early goal in his long-awaited return

00:37 Guess Hugh? McCluggage gets Lions roaring Hugh McCluggage continues his standout season with a clever snap to register his side’s first goal

Essendon v Geelong

10 Max Holmes (GEEL)

7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

7 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

2 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

1 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

1 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:18 Mini Match: Essendon v Geelong Extended highlights of the Bombers and Cats clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:59 Scott post-match, R14: 'There's a big gap between where Geelong are and where we are' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 14’s match against Geelong

09:42 Scott post-match, R14: '[Smith] and Holmes are a pretty potent combination at the moment' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 14’s match against Essendon

08:15 Highlights: Essendon v Geelong The Bombers and Cats clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:13 Jezza wreaks havoc with easy half-dozen Jeremy Cameron has a day out bagging six goals to further himself ahead for the 2025 Coleman Medal

01:03 Dempsey's checkside adds more icing on the cake Ollie Dempsey squeezes home a ridiculous goal from the boundary while standing still and celebrates with his teammates

00:37 Young gun slots one on the run Lawson Humphries kicks a massive goal from outside 50 on the burst and celebrates in style

00:51 Jezza and Danger link up in sizzling play Jeremy Cameron snaps a beauty on the left but it was all thanks to a clean pickup and handball from Patrick Dangerfield

00:50 Neale sweetens the deal with two in a minute Shannon Neale nails two goals late in the first term with a great assist from teammate Bailey Smith

00:38 Cats turn chaos into Mannagh magic Shaun Mannagh dribbles an easy major after a great centre clearance and assist from Tyson Stengle

00:56 Gresham curls home a beauty to get Dons rolling Jade Gresham slots a superb goal from a tight angle thanks to a handy assist from debutant Archer May

North Melbourne v Fremantle

9 Caleb Serong (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Josh Treacy (FRE)

4 Luke McDonald (NMFC)

2 Luke Parker (NMFC)

2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:21 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:01 Longmuir post-match, R14: 'To be able to have the sticky fingers like that to mark it was handy' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 14’s match against North Melbourne

11:53 Clarkson post-match, R14: 'I think we're showing our supporters ... that we're on the right path' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 14’s match against Fremantle

08:13 Highlights: North Melbourne v Fremantle The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:12 Last two mins: Treacy saves the day as Dockers edge brave Roos The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Fremantle in round 14

00:51 Pumped-up Parker electrifies with running ripper Luke Parker winds back the clock with this seemingly easy drop punt goal from the 50m arc

00:29 Veteran's long-range buzzer beater shocks the West Jack Darling pulls off an incredible goal on the siren to give North Melbourne momentum at the final break

00:52 Serong salutes after storming through for stunner Caleb Serong caresses an impressive running goal in the wet with class

00:56 Frantic Freo minute: Epic hat-trick stuns Roos Fremantle causes chaos for North Melbourne after kicking three goals in the blink of an eye, including a stunning major from Corey Wagner

00:54 The perfect scoop: Bolton delivers masterclass Shai Bolton stuns Optus Stadium with this immaculate gather and goal on the burst

00:39 LDU finds space and punishes with class Luke Davies-Uniacke gets free in a forward 50 stoppage and makes his opponents pay with a ripping snap at goal

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

8 Esava Ratugolea (PORT)

5 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

3 Max Gawn (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Power and Demons clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:57 Hinkley post-match, R14: 'It's a different way for us to win when we're strong at both ends of the ground' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 14’s match against Melbourne

05:52 Goodwin post-match, R14: 'We've still got work to do to be the team we want to be' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 14’s match against Port Adelaide

08:15 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Melbourne The Power and Demons clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:34 Georgiades goes goal-crazy with seven to sink Dees Mitch Georgiades tears the game apart with a career-best seven-goal haul, dismantling Melbourne in a commanding display

01:19 Butters baits Viney after huge 50m blow-up on siren Big fireworks as Zak Butters lights the fuse with Jack Viney after the tough mid concedes a costly 50m penalty in the dying seconds of the third term

00:36 Is dashing Dee in hot water for high bump? Judd McVee may have a case to answer after his bump caught Joe Richards high

01:03 'Natural-born footballing genius': Pickett's 'freakish' minute Kysaiah Pickett catches absolute fire in the second term with two mesmerising majors in quick time to stun Adelaide Oval (edited)

00:55 Power fans, commentators fume over free kick Jacob Van Rooyen gleefully accepted the spoils a play later after Ryan Burton was pinged for insufficient intent

00:42 'Picture-perfect football': Classy assist sees Kozzy kick Dees' first Kysaiah Pickett follows up his smother to walk into an open goal after a smart tap to advantage by Jake Melksham

West Coast v Carlton

9 Adam Cerra (CARL)

9 George Hewett (CARL)

3 Jaxon Binns (CARL)

3 Mitch McGovern (CARL)

2 Harley Reid (WCE)

2 Alex Cincotta (CARL)

1 Tom McCarthy (WCE)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: West Coast v Carlton Extended highlights of the Eagles and Blues clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:13 Voss post-match, R14: 'We were hopeful that it (Harry McKay's knee) turned a corner, but it hasn't' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 14’s match against West Coast

08:13 McQualter post-match, R14: 'We can't put in quarters like that' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 14’s match against Carlton

08:13 Highlights: West Coast v Carlton The Eagles and Blues clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:47 Eagles stunned as skipper suffers worrying leg injury Oscar Allen is helped from the ground after going down off the ball, sparking major concern for West Coast

00:34 Blues rocked as Curnow subbed out with calf worry Carlton is dealt a big blow with star forward Charlie Curnow forced out of the contest at half-time due to calf tightness

00:50 Hewett’s hot finish fires up the faithful Elijah Hewett delivers a scorching goal off a brilliant assist, giving West Coast fans one to roar about

00:32 Harley’s stray elbow could spell MRO trouble Harley Reid may find himself in hot water after swinging his arm back and catching Lachie Fogarty high following a run-down tackle

00:57 Scuffle erupts after McGovern’s fiery free Mitch McGovern earns a free kick after a shove from an Eagle, and his goal sparks a heated exchange as tensions boil over

00:28 'We were pathetic at the contest': McQualter's blunt assessment Andrew McQualter slams his side’s lack of intensity after a horror first quarter saw them cough up seven goals

00:52 Fogarty fuels the frenzy with first-quarter triple Lachie Fogarty catches fire early with three goals in the opening term to ignite Carlton’s explosive start

00:37 TDK underway with exciting opening play Tom De Koning picks up a hot footy and quickly slams it onto his boot to steer home the game’s first goal

LEADERBOARD

66 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

58 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

58 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

55 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

54 Max Gawn (MELB)

54 Caleb Serong (FRE)

52 Connor Rozee (PORT)

51 Ed Richards (WB)

49 Max Holmes (GEEL)

49 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

46 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

46 Zak Butters (PORT)

45 Nick Daicos (COLL)

45 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

43 Josh Daicos (COLL)