Mattaes Phillipou could return to face Collingwood after overcoming a foot injury, pending a final fitness test later in the week

Mattaes Phillipou and Mitch Owens celebrate a goal during the match between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA young gun Mattaes Phillipou is on track to return for Saturday night's clash against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, while top 10 pick Alix Tauru is in the frame for a debut.

Phillipou didn't feature in the 72-point loss to the Western Bulldogs due to the calf injury he suffered before the Saints' mid-season bye.

The 20-year-old was subbed out of the win over Melbourne in Alice Springs in round 12 with a plantaris muscle issue in the opening minutes at TIO Traeger Park.

Phillipou trained on Sunday at RSEA Park but still needs to tick some boxes at training this week before being cleared to face the Magpies.

Tauru appears ready for his first taste of AFL football after starring in his second game back from suspension in the VFL, finishing with 16 disposals, 12 marks and eight intercepts for Sandringham.

The 2024 pick No.10 has now played five VFL games after being sidelined across the summer due to a stress fracture in his back.

Tauru was one of the best key position players in his draft class after starring down back for the Gippsland Power in the Coates Talent League and for Vic Country in the under-18 national championships.

St Kilda selected Tobie Travaglia at pick No.8 last November, then bid on Leo Lombard with the next, forcing Gold Coast to match the bid as expected, before selecting Tauru.

Travaglia was the only Saint 21 and under in the loss to the Bulldogs, but Ross Lyon has some young options to consider against the ladder leaders, who are fresh off the bye.

Darcy Wilson starred for Sandringham in his second game back in the VFL after being dropped for the trip to the Northern Territory, finishing with 32 disposals and nine disposals, with coach Brendon Goddard using the former first-round pick more inside than at senior level.

Hugh Boxshall made his debut against Fremantle in round eight and has played four games in his first season at Moorabbin and should get another chance after collecting 30 touches, 12 tackles and eight clearances.

Paddy Dow is on track to play his first game of the season against Collingwood's VFL team at the AIA Centre on Saturday.

The former Carlton midfielder was hospitalised over the Christmas break with a nasty infection that required three bouts of knee surgery.

After a slow build over the past five months, Dow has returned to full training and is on the cusp of returning this month to salvage something from his second season at Moorabbin.