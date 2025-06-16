Harry McKay is set to be evaluated further early this week as the Blues forward continues to deal with a knee injury

Harry McKay kicks the ball during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON key forward Harry McKay will meet with specialists early this week to determine the next course of action to heal a nagging knee injury, with the Blues also sweating over scan results for Charlie Curnow and Hudson O'Keeffe.

McKay has missed consecutive matches with knee soreness after copping a knock in the dying stages of a defeat to Greater Western Sydney last month, with surgery still an option pending further evaluation in the next 48 hours.

There was confidence last week that McKay would return for Sunday's clash against West Coast, only to still feel soreness in his troublesome knee before the team travelled to Western Australia.

The Blues are hopeful McKay will avoid surgery, which could sideline him for over a month and further deplete a forward line that was also left without Curnow and O'Keeffe for much of the second half against the Eagles.

Curnow was substituted out of the 34-point win at half-time after feeling calf tightness, while O'Keeffe was also withdrawn from just his second AFL appearance after suffering a hamstring injury.

With a six-day turnaround leading into Saturday's clash against North Melbourne – and amid a run of three games and two interstate trips in 11 days – the coming scan results could leave Carlton coach Michael Voss assessing his attacking options.

Lewis Young appears a likely inclusion after acting as the travelling emergency across the weekend, with Voss also set to contemplate Tom De Koning's position in his side as he further evaluates his potential inclusions.

The Blues could either use De Koning forward and recall experienced ruck Marc Pittonet against All-Australian hopeful Tristan Xerri this weekend, while uncapped youngster Harry Lemmey is also a chance to earn his AFL debut.

Lemmey could earn an opportunity should Carlton persist with De Koning as a sole ruck option, with the 201cm forward having kicked 15 goals from his last four VFL games including hauls of seven against Sydney and four against the Northern Bullants on Sunday.

Carlton will also be without midfield star Sam Walsh for much of the next month as he battles a foot injury, with Matt Cottrell (foot), Lachie Cowan (hamstring), Brodie Kemp (Achilles), Nic Newman (knee) and Jagga Smith (knee) also sidelined.