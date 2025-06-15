A fast start has set up the Blues' win over the Eagles

Mitch McGovern celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A CALF scare for star forward Charlie Curnow has overshadowed Carlton's 34-point win against West Coast at Optus Stadium, with the Blues cruising to victory on Sunday night but assessing the potential cost.

The Eagles will also face a nervous wait on their co-captain Oscar Allen's fitness after the key forward went down innocuously behind play in the final quarter and had to be helped from the ground by trainers with an apparent left leg issue.

EAGLES v BLUES Full match details and stats

Carlton set up Sunday night's win with a dominant first quarter, kicking seven of their 12 goals before quarter-time and then keeping West Coast at arm's length to win 12.14 (86) to 7.10 (52).

The Blues were fierce with their pressure and clinical with their handball chains early but lost a lot of the flow from their game for the final two-and-a-half quarters as the Eagles kicked six of the last eight goals of the game to add a little respectability to the scoreboard.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:13 Voss post-match, R14: 'We were hopeful that it (Harry McKay's knee) turned a corner, but it hasn't' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 14’s match against West Coast

08:13 McQualter post-match, R14: 'We can't put in quarters like that' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 14’s match against Carlton

08:13 Highlights: West Coast v Carlton The Eagles and Blues clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:47 Eagles stunned as skipper suffers worrying leg injury Oscar Allen is helped from the ground after going down off the ball, sparking major concern for West Coast

00:34 Blues rocked as Curnow subbed out with calf worry Carlton is dealt a big blow with star forward Charlie Curnow forced out of the contest at half-time due to calf tightness

00:50 Hewett’s hot finish fires up the faithful Elijah Hewett delivers a scorching goal off a brilliant assist, giving West Coast fans one to roar about

00:32 Harley’s stray elbow could spell MRO trouble Harley Reid may find himself in hot water after swinging his arm back and catching Lachie Fogarty high following a run-down tackle

00:57 Scuffle erupts after McGovern’s fiery free Mitch McGovern earns a free kick after a shove from an Eagle, and his goal sparks a heated exchange as tensions boil over

00:28 'We were pathetic at the contest': McQualter's blunt assessment Andrew McQualter slams his side’s lack of intensity after a horror first quarter saw them cough up seven goals

00:52 Fogarty fuels the frenzy with first-quarter triple Lachie Fogarty catches fire early with three goals in the opening term to ignite Carlton’s explosive start

00:37 TDK underway with exciting opening play Tom De Koning picks up a hot footy and quickly slams it onto his boot to steer home the game’s first goal

Curnow was substituted at half-time after coming to the bench during the second quarter for assessment, with the gun goalkicker declaring post-match that it was "a bit of awareness" and he expected to be available next week.

The visitors also lost Hudson O'Keeffe to a hamstring injury, while West Coast key defender Harry Edwards finished his 50th game with ice on his hamstring having earlier nursed an arm injury.

Learn More 08:13

With Curnow sidelined after two first-half goals, tall forward Mitch McGovern stood up to boot three goals, while Lachie Fogarty also added three. Midfielder George Hewett was central to the early charge and motored on to finish with a game-high 35 disposals and seven clearances.

Adam Cerra (30 and nine marks) and star ruck Tom De Koning (21, five clearances and six inside 50s) were also prominent, with the Blues doing all of their hard work early and then slowing the game down when injuries stifled them.

There were alarms going off everywhere for West Coast early as it succumbed to the Blues' fierce pressure, with Allen forced to move behind the ball after four straight goals from the Blues to open the game.

Learn More 00:52

Some stern words from coach Andrew McQualter drew a response, and the team lifted to a more competitive standard, with young star Harley Reid (28 disposals and five clearances) leading the charge in a combative performance.

Forward/ruck Bailey Williams was dangerous with a team-high three goals, benefiting from the Eagles' increased intensity and ability to turn the ball over and counter-attack.

Mid-season recruit Tom McCarthy was outstanding, finishing with a club-record 31 disposals on debut, with half-back/wingman Tyrell Dewar (27 and seven rebounds) also prominent.

Nervous wait on fitness of tall duo

The Blues are no certainties to have either of their Coleman medallists available for next Saturday's clash against North Melbourne, with Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay both now under injury clouds. Curnow was substituted at half-time with what the club declared was calf tightness, while McKay's lingering knee soreness needs "more investigation" after the key forward was left in Melbourne and failed to train as much this week as the club had hoped. Mitch McGovern stood up on Sunday night, booting three goals, but the Blues have their share of injury concerns.

Learn More 00:34

Eagles strike mid-season gold

West Coast has done well in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with past selections Jack Hutchinson and Ryan Maric now regular senior players. But Tom McCarthy has the ability to be the club's best find yet after setting a club record with 31 disposals on debut. The first pick from the mid-season pool was terrific across half-back, coming into the team after two WAFL games and just one main training session with the club. His composure with the ball stood out, taking calculated risks with his kicks and finishing with 571m gained.

"Pathetic" in the contest

West Coast coach Andrew McQualter was as direct as any coach could be when asked about the Eagles' opening quarter, telling broadcaster Fox Footy that the Eagles had been "pathetic in the contest". The numbers told part of the story, with West Coast wiped off the park in contested ball (53-33), overall disposals (123-71) and inside 50s (24-10). The ease with which Carlton was able to get its handball game going, however, was alarming, with the visitors racking up 49 handball receives to the Eagles' 21 as they sliced through the middle of Optus Stadium to kick seven goals to one. The stern words that would have been mirrored in the quarter-time huddle worked, with West Coast an improved outfit thereafter.

Learn More 00:28

WEST COAST 1.1 3.4 5.7 7.10 (52)

CARLTON 7.4 10.8 11.11 12.14 (86)

GOALS

West Coast: B.Williams 3, J.Williams, Hewett, Cripps, Brockman

Carlton: McGovern 3, Fogarty 3, Williams 2, Durdin, De Koning, Curnow, Cincotta

BEST

West Coast: McCarthy, Reid, B.Williams, Dewar, Ginbey, Graham

Carlton: Hewett, McGovern, De Koning, Cerra, Fogarty, Binns

INJURIES

West Coast: Allen (plantaris)

Carlton: Curnow (calf tightness), O'Keeffe (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Clay Hall (replaced Jayden Hunt in the third quarter)

Carlton: Corey Durdin (replaced Charlie Curnow at half-time)

Crowd: 43,803 at Optus Stadium