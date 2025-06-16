Getting your AFL Fantasy Classic team set for the last two bye rounds may require crafty trading

Max Gawn after Melbourne's loss to Collingwood in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE down, two to go. This year's mid-season bye rounds are throwing up curveballs and trading has been like no other season.

We've seen 10 teams enjoy their week off so far and the eight teams yet to have their bye are filled with Fantasy favourites.

The No.1 player in the game, Geelong's Bailey Smith, has the round 16 bye. His teammates, the in-form Max Holmes and Gryan Miers, are popular selections for coaches at the pointy end. Jordan Dawson and Lachie Whitfield are also highly owned players with byes in round 15 and 16 respectively.

Max Gawn is having another stellar season. The Dees have a bye this week and the question has been thrown up whether you trade out the 116-averaging ruck to get an extra body on field. The Traders discuss whether this is a good idea on the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Should coaches consider trading premiums?

Could you move him on to Rowan Marshall? Or maybe it's Brodie Grundy who has a favourable fixture.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through the best options to bring in – and trade out – this week and answer plenty of your questions.

Episode guide

0:30 - Calvin, Roy and Warnie all slid in the rankings this week.

3:25 - Marcus Bontempelli was tagged to 50.

5:15 - Cash Cow of the Year votes for round 14.

8:30 - Drew Jones has been awarded the Fantasy Journo of the Year off the back of his Colby McKercher interview.

13:55 - Sam Walsh's foot injury leads the news.

19:25 - Tag watch ... where does Marcus Windhager go?

21:00 - Most popular players with the bye this week.

25:35 - Can you trade Max Gawn? If so, who to?

35:50 - "You don't have to come out of the byes with a completed team".

36:50 - Callum Mills is a value option down back.

47:30 - Most popular trades and The Traders' early moves.

54:45 - Bailey Dale's score prediction is big!

58:00 - What would you do if you still have Mattaes Phillipou?

