Nat Fyfe celebrates Fremantle's win over North Melbourne in R14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a Power forward is ready to dominate the competition, Brisbane needs to fix its goalkicking (again) plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 14 of the 2025 season.

*This article will be updated after the West Coast v Carlton match

1) Don't forget this veteran in the run to September

Selected as the substitute in his first two games of the season, dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has made an underrated impact in back-to-back wins for the Dockers and proved he is ready for more game time after a long lay-off with knee and hamstring injuries. Fyfe received a roar from the Optus Stadium crowd when he was injected late in the third quarter against North Melbourne on Saturday night, and again when he sent Josh Treacy into space with the first of his nine effective disposals. The 33-year-old's clean hands in tight were an asset against North in a frantic finish, and his big body and experience will become more impactful as the season becomes a contested grind. With a five-day break before Thursday night's clash against Essendon, a fresh Fyfe shapes as an important player this week. And in the youngest team in the competition, he could be a vital x-factor in Fremantle's run to September. – Nathan Schmook

2) This veteran Hawk has to play on in 2026

As reported on AFL.com.au late last week, Collingwood is looking to extend the contract of super-veteran Scott Pendlebury, and Hawthorn should take a leaf out of the Pies' book. In one of the more remarkable late-career renaissances, Jack Gunston is on track to hit his highest goal tally in a season since 2018 and play on in 2026. Turning 34 in October when he falls out of contract, Gunston has filled a crucial role in the absence of Calsher Dear and Mitch Lewis this season and kept the Hawks in the contest against Adelaide on Friday night. The veteran had more score involvements than anyone on the ground and set up the winning goal for the Hawks late in the piece. Sam Mitchell has lauded his leadership and coaching off the field, and the Hawks should continue to tap into that resource next year. – Sarah Black

3) Not for the first time, Brisbane needs to sort out its goalkicking

For the second straight week, poor goalkicking cost the premiers a win. A week ago it was a 0.8 fourth quarter from 10 shots against Adelaide that resulted in a five-point loss, and on Saturday against Greater Western Sydney, the Lions generated 31 scoring shots to 22, only to lose by 11 points. Brisbane isn't immune to this problem, having experienced it most recently in losses to GWS and Collingwood late last season that cost it a spot in the top four. While the Giants were the Steph Curry of goalkicking at the Gabba on Saturday, Brisbane left the door open for them to charge right through by missing a series of gettable set shots. Their players are capable – they showed it most famously last September – but an inability to take their chances in the past fortnight has cost them second spot on the ladder ahead of a trip to GMHBA Stadium on Friday night. – Michael Whiting

Brisbane players after their loss to Adelaide in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

4) This Power forward is ready to dominate the competition

Through the first half of the season, Mitch Georgiades sat equal fifth in the AFL for shots on goal, level with Ben King, Jamie Elliott and Sam Darcy, who have all been mentioned as All-Australian contenders. However, unlike that trio, Georgiades had fallen just short of really blowing a game wide open. In an undermanned Port forward line, the 23-year-old had had four scoring shots and at least five marks in six of his 12 games, but had kicked more than three goals only once. Against Melbourne on Sunday, he again rued inaccuracy but finally made his dominance count on the scoreboard with 7.4 and 10 marks against the Demons' normally watertight defence. After a year of what might have been, Georgiades is showing all the signs he's ready to explode. - Martin Smith

5) The young Bombers are getting some valuable experience

Essendon coach Brad Scott conceded on Saturday night that there is a "big gap" between his undermanned Bombers and the second-placed Cats, which played out in a 95-point thumping. But he added his young side wasn't just going to sit back and look to minimise the damage, but rather stick to a plan and take the game on. Injuries to key personnel have forced the Bombers to expose new talent this season, with their ninth and tenth debutants for the year taking to the field on Saturday, while more credentialed players like Dylan Shiel and Elijah Tsatas were in the VFL. Given the injury issues, Scott could be forgiven for just limiting the damage and riding out the year, but he's determined to teach and develop his young, inexperienced group with a view to them getting the benefits in the long run. - Phoebe McWilliams

Brad Scott during the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

6) The Bulldogs have the depth to make a long finals run

Thursday night's 72-point demolition of St Kilda was the first time this year that coach Luke Beveridge has had both Marcus Bontempelli and Sam Darcy at his disposal for the duration of the game. While Beveridge will be thrilled to have both of them back, their absences have had an upside as its seen some of their teammates step up and establish some confidence in their footy. Young duo Sam Davidson and Ryley Sanders ran the wings with aplomb against the Saints, feeding well off a ball-winning midfield that includes players like Ed Richards, Tom Liberatore and Joel Freijah, who are all enjoying career-best seasons. After a patchy start to the year when he had often been double-teamed, Darcy's return saw Aaron Naughton fight hard through a Callum Wilkie match-up to kick two goals and present well, while Rory Lobb controlled the backline with ease. Now that Bontempelli and Darcy are back, there is enough depth at the Bulldogs to take them deep into finals this year, provided Beveridge can get the balance right. - Gemma Bastiani