Port Adelaide's season is still alive as it deals Melbourne a near-fatal blow

Mitch Georgiades celebrates during the round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SPEARHEAD Mitch Georgiades has kicked a career-high seven goals to inspire Port Adelaide to a vital 25-point win against Melbourne.

The Power, with defender Esava Ratugolea also hitting a personal high, prevailed 14.9 (93) to 9.14 (68) at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

POWER V DEMONS Full match details and stats

Ratugolea took a career-best 13 marks as the Power (six wins, seven losses) leapt from 15th to 10th on the ladder.

Melbourne remains in the mire after a third consecutive defeat, anchored in 14th spot and, after their bye, facing away games against finals-bound Gold Coast and Adelaide.

The Demons were plucky against Port but again paid for inaccuracy, recording more behinds than goals for the ninth time this season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:57 Full post-match, R14: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 14’s match against Melbourne

05:52 Full post-match, R14: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 14’s match against Port Adelaide

08:15 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Melbourne The Power and Demons clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:34 Georgiades goes goal-crazy with seven to sink Dees Mitch Georgiades tears the game apart with a career-best seven-goal haul, dismantling Melbourne in a commanding display

01:19 Butters baits Viney after huge 50m blow-up on siren Big fireworks as Zak Butters lights the fuse with Jack Viney after the tough mid concedes a costly 50m penalty in the dying seconds of the third term

00:36 Is dashing Dee in hot water for high bump? Judd McVee may have a case to answer after his bump caught Joe Richards high

01:03 'Natural-born footballing genius': Pickett's 'freakish' minute Kysaiah Pickett catches absolute fire in the second term with two mesmerising majors in quick time to stun Adelaide Oval (edited)

00:55 Power fans, commentators fume over free kick Jacob Van Rooyen gleefully accepted the spoils a play later after Ryan Burton was pinged for insufficient intent

00:42 'Picture-perfect football': Classy assist sees Kozzy kick Dees' first Kysaiah Pickett follows up his smother to walk into an open goal after a smart tap to advantage by Jake Melksham

Power forward Georgiades also missed a series of attempts in kicking 7.4 - the most shots for a Port player this century - while dominating his esteemed opponent Steven May.

Port's Darcy Byrne-Jones kicked two majors and his teammate Jason Horne-Francis (29 disposals) was prolific before injuring a shoulder.

Learn More 08:15

Power captain Connor Rozee (32 touches) and his deputy Zak Butters (27) were also busy before a 30,982-strong home crowd.

Melbourne's multi-million dollar man Kysaiah Pickett, fresh from signing a contract to remain a Demon until 2034, slotted three goals and Bailey Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen kicked two each.

Learn More 00:42

The Demons, after two Pickett goals in 90 seconds, were one point down midway through the second quarter when the tide rapidly turned.

After Melbourne butchered an attacking entry, the Power swept downfield for a Willie Rioli goal.

While the Power were celebrating, Demon defender Judd McVee landed a gut punch on Georgiades which was spotted by the umpire.

Learn More 00:36

Georgiades was awarded a free without the ball returning to the centre and kicked the second major in a stretch of four unanswered goals that created a 24-point half-time lead, 9.6 to 5.6.

Melbourne rallied in the third term with two goals to Fritsch and a Daniel Turner strike reducing their deficit to only five points.

The visitors arguably should have been in front, with another handful of shots at goal sprayed wide as they scored 3.5 for the quarter.

And the Demons paid a hefty price for their waste late on when Sam Powell-Pepper was awarded a dubious holding-the-ball free against Jack Viney on a wing.

Learn More 01:19

Viney was penalised 50 metres for delaying returning the ball to Powell-Pepper, who goaled after the siren to give Port a 15-point buffer at three quarter-time.

Port added three more successive goals, including two more from Georgiades, to seal victory.

Learn More 02:34

The 'leg-sleeve guy' takes it in his stride

Port Adelaide debutant Mani Liddy came into the side just weeks after being picked in the mid-season draft and looked right at home. The former air-conditioning mechanic caught the eye as soon as he took the field, mainly due to the black 'leg sleeve' he wears since a football accident last year that almost cost him his right leg.

Mani Liddy and Harvey Langford during the round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Two on one still not enough

The Power entered Sunday's game with two recognised ruckmen, a rare occurrence in this day and age but one clearly designed to minimise the influence of Max Gawn. Dante Visentini and Jordon Sweet looked on top of the big Demon early, claiming the first 10 hitouts, but slowly Max turned it around. By the end of the match the Port pair combined foe 13 disposals, three marks and 35 hitouts compared to Gawn's 23 touches, eight marks and 36 hitouts, arguably being his side's best yet again.

Max Gawn during the round 14 match between Port Adelaide and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Two halves of Kozzy to fuel debate

There were many different opinions thrown around during the week when Melbourne secured Kozzy Pickett for the next nine years, but it looked like a move of genius at half-time on Sunday. At that point Pickett had three goals from 14 disposals and looked every bit the potential matchwinner. By the end of the match he had moved to 16 touches with no extra score, giving the naysayers something to work with.

Learn More 01:03

PORT ADELAIDE 4.4 9.6 11.8 14.9 (93)

MELBOURNE 3.4 5.6 8.11 9.14 (68)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 7, Byrne-Jones 2, Rioli, Powell-Pepper, Horne-Francis, Burgoyne, Bergman

Melbourne: Pickett 3, van Rooyen 2, Fritsch 2, Turner, Petty

BEST

Port Adelaide: Georgiades, Horne-Francis, Butters, Rozee, Ratugolea, Bergman

Melbourne: Gawn, Fritsch, Petracca, Oliver, Pickett, Bowey

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Aliir (TBC), Horne-Francis (shoulder)

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson (replaced Aliir Aliir at three-quarter time)

Melbourne: Xavier Lindsay (replaced Trent Rivers at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 30,982 at Adelaide Oval