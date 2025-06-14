Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jack Scrimshaw, Riley Garcia, Zane Duursma. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Central District v Adelaide at X Convenience Oval, Saturday June 14, 1.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Former Sun Chris Burgess has shown he isn't done just yet, kicking four goals from 12 disposals in Adelaide's 45-point SANFL win against Central District on Saturday.

Chayce Jones was the Crows' biggest ballwinner with 21 touches and one goal, while Luke Nankervis and Billy Dowling also kicked one major from matching statistics of 19 disposals each.

Others to hit the scoreboard with one goal apiece were Kieran Strachan (11 disposals, 15 hitouts), Brayden Cook (13 disposals) and Karl Gallagher (11).

Learn More 09:00

Pre-season supplementary signing Lachlan McAndrew only had seven touches but dominated in the ruck with 43 hitouts and laid a game-high 11 tackles.

First-round draftee Sid Draper also applied plenty of pressure with seven tackles along with 18 disposals.

Lachie Sholl (20 touches), Charlie Edwards (19), Nick Murray (17) and Zac Taylor (17) all found plenty of the ball.

Hugh Bond (13 disposals) and James Borlase (12) were the only other senior Crows in action.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday June 15, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Carlton at Genis Steel Oval, Sunday June 15, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Essendon at ETU Stadium, Saturday June 14, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 14, 12.10pm AWST

Midfielder Will Brodie continued his elite ball-winning season with another 34 disposals as Peel Thunder easily beat West Coast on Saturday.

Brodie also had seven tackles and eight inside 50s in a dominant performance.

Nathan O'Driscoll and James Aish were also prominent with 23 disposals each, while Quinton Narkle had 22.

Liam Reidy again dominated in the ruck with 39 hitouts, 16 disposals and a goal.

Isaiah Dudley could only manage 1.3 from his 13 disposals, while Jack Delean gathered 18 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Geelong at Avalon Airport Oval, Saturday June 14, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Midfield duo George Stevens and Jhye Clark were instrumental in Geelong's two-point victory over reigning premier Werribee.

Stevens starred with a game-high 30 disposals, 11 clearances and seven tackles, while Clark was equally as prolific, gathering 26 disposals, four marks, eight tackles and five clearances in a dominant display.

Learn More 01:51

Rookie ruck Joe Pike had a day out, amassing 44 hitouts to go with six tackles and three clearances.

Mitch Knevitt (19 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances) and Ted Clohesy (20 disposals, eight clearances) were impactful, while Ollie Henry booted two goals from 15 touches.

Patrick Retschko (14 disposals), Oliver Wiltshire (15) and Jay Polkinghorne (nine) kicked a goal apiece.

Jed Bews (15 disposals), Xavier Ivisic (11 disposals) and Cillian Burke (five) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Greater Western Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, Sunday June 15, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Box Hill at Barry Plant Park, Saturday June 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Sam Frost booted three goals as a new-look forward and Finn Maginness played a blinder but there's concern over Jack Scrimshaw, who left the field injured.

Returning to the park after ankle and concussion issues as he looks to regain his place in the senior side, Scrimshaw had eight disposals and two marks before exiting the game in the second quarter.

There was better news for Maginness, who starred with 30 touches, nine clearances, six tackles and a goal.

Learn More 03:05

Midfield partner Cam Mackenzie was also excellent, gathering 29 disposals, nine clearances and three tackles.

Recast in attack, Frost proved a handful for the Coburg defence with three majors from 12 disposals and eight marks.

Jai Serong was solid down back with 22 disposals and four marks, while speedster Bailey Macdonald had 16 touches and kicked a goal.

Veteran Luke Breust also got on the scoresheet and had 13 touches, while first-year mid Cody Anderson had 14 and four clearances.

Basketball convert Jaime Uhr-Henry had four disposals and 16 hitouts in his first game at the level, and was solid support for Ned Reeves (15 disposals, 43 hitouts, five marks).

Other AFL-listed players included Will McCabe (10 disposals, one goal), Noah Mraz (12), Matt Hill (nine), Jasper Scaife (six) and James Blanck (four).

Learn More 05:44

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Essendon at ETU Stadium, Saturday June 14, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Port Melbourne at Arden Street Oval, Saturday June 14, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Zane Duursma and Will Phillips were two of North Melbourne's best in its 23-point loss to Port Melbourne.

Phillips (26 disposals, 12 tackles, six clearances) dominated through the midfield, while Duursma was prolific up forward with an equal team-high three goals from his 15 touches.

Learn More 02:53

Finnbar Maley (13 disposals) also booted three majors, Brayden George (eight) kicked two, while Zac Banch (10) and Brynn Teakle (10) chipped in one each.

Untried mid Geordie Payne (23 touches, nine tackles), versatile big man Callum Coleman-Jones (20 disposals, six clearances, 14 hitouts) and developing ruck Taylor Goad (15 hitouts) were busy.

Cooper Trembath stood tall with 18 disposals and nine marks, and Matt Whitlock showcased his aerial ability with 10 marks to go with 16 touches.

Bailey Scott (19 disposals, six tackles) was busy, while father-son trio Cooper Harvey (21 disposals, five tackles, one goal), River Stevens (nine disposals) and Jackson Archer (11) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens at Alberton Oval, Saturday June 14, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

Jeremy Finlayson kicked the final goal of the match, while youngster Christian Moraes played a starring role to help Port Adelaide seal a 15-point win.

Both players were dropped to the SANFL this week and responded in kind, Finlayson notching two majors from 16 disposals, and Moraes racking up 24 touches, six tackles and four clearances.

Dylan Williams had a team-high 27 disposals to go with his five marks and five clearances, while former Sun Rory Atkins had 20 touches.

Learn More 09:00

Mid-season draftee Ewan Mackinlay (19 disposals and one goal) continued his good start to life at Port Adelaide, with SSP signing Josh Lai notching 18 touches.

Ollie Lord and Lachie Charleson each booted two goals from limited opportunities, with youngster Will Lorenz also kicking a major.

Big man Ivan Soldo had 10 disposals, seven tackles and 35 hitouts.

Other AFL-listed players included Benny Barrett (10 disposals, one goal), Tom Anastasopoulos (eight) and Jack Whitlock (six).

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Southport at RSEA Park, Saturday June 14, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

There was a bit to like about Alixzander Tauru in his second appearance for Sandringham on Saturday, the dashing young defender taking 12 marks to go with 16 disposals in the Zebras' 65-point loss to Southport.

2023 draftee trio Hugo Garcia (22 disposals, nine tackles, eight clearances and one goal), Darcy Wilson (28 disposals, eight clearances) and Arie Schoenmaker (25 disposals) were all busy, while Hugh Boxshall also got amongst it with 27 touches, eight tackles and eight clearances.

Learn More 04:01

From there, things got a bit quieter for the senior Saints: Liam O'Connell had 10 disposals, as did Liam Henry and Max Heath (with 13 hitouts and a goal).

Harry Boyd was the other ruckman, finishing with 18 hitouts and 11 touches.

Patrick Said kicked one goal from his six disposals, James Barrat had eight touches, as did Jack Carroll.

Alex Dodson finished with seven disposals, with Angus McLennan and Lance Collard each having just four.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday June 14, 12.10pm AWST

First-year forward Jobe Shanahan inched closer to an AFL debut with a strong performance in the Eagles' loss.

While the 18-year-old didn't hit the scoreboard, he gathered a team-high 21 disposals and nine marks.

Speedster Jack Petruccelle had 17 touches and five inside 50s, while untried midfielder Lucca Grego (14 disposals, three marks) was also solid.

Loch Rawlinson was the only multiple goalkicker with two majors from 10 disposals, and other contributors included Callum Jamieson (14) and Campbell Chesser (13).

Rhett Bazzo (17), Harvey Johnston (13), Noah Long (12) and Coen Livingstone (10) were the only other double-digit disposal winners.

Archer Reid had 14 hitouts to go with eight touches, while Tom Gross was kept quiet with only nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Footscray at Kinetic Stadium, Friday June 13, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Riley Garcia delivered a prolific performance to spearhead Footscray to a 17-point win over Frankston on Friday night.

Garcia, in his first game for the season after pre-season knee surgery, collected a game-high 39 touches, including 21 contested possessions, 11 clearances and had seven score involvements in a dominant midfield display.

Caleb Poulter was efficient with three goals from 13 disposals, while Harvey Gallagher slotted three goals from 21 touches and had three clearances.

Learn More 02:31

Young defender Jedd Busslinger (27 disposals, eight marks) was good again as he continues to push his case for another chance at the top level, with utility Oskar Baker (28 disposals, seven marks) equally as influential.

Ryan Gardner kicked two goals from 16 disposals after being omitted from the senior side to face St Kilda and Anthony Scott added support with one goal from 17 touches.

First-year mid Luke Kennedy (21 disposals, six marks, four clearances) was busy, while youngster Lachlan Smith won the ruck battle with 28 hitouts, 15 disposals and five clearances.

Down back, veterans Taylor Duryea (15 disposals, seven marks, three tackles) and Liam Jones (13 disposals, five marks) were steady, rookie Michael Sellwood (20 disposals, five marks) was in the thick of it, while Nick Coffield (20 disposals, five marks) and Lachie Jaques (16 disposals) were also solid.