Follow all the action from Sunday's games in round 14

PORT Adelaide and Melbourne will look to breathe life into their seasons when they meet on Sunday afternoon at Adelaide Oval.

The Power landed a crucial win by beating Greater Western Sydney last week to improve to 5-7 and a run of wins would give Port's season life, but it must get past the Demons to keep the momentum going.

The Demons are 5-8 and have fallen to back-to-back defeats, losing a thriller to Collingwood by a point on King's Birthday.

Port has made three changes, regaining gun midfielder Jason Horne-Francis, recalling ruck Jordon Sweet and giving a debut to mid-season pick Mani Liddy. Travis Boak (managed), Jeremy Finlayson (omitted) and Christian Moraes (omitted) make way.

The Dees have regained midfielder Jack Viney, who replaces Koltyn Tholstrup.

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at the Adelaide Oval, 2.50pm ACST



NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson

Melbourne: Xavier Lindsay

Carlton has given its season life ahead of a trip to Perth to face West Coast on Sunday night.

The Blues recorded a much-needed win over Essendon last week to improve their record to 5-7.

They play West Coast for a second time this season after belting the Eagles by 71 points in Gather Round.

Despite some improved performances, the Eagles are 1-12 this season after losing to North Melbourne.

The No.1 pick in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Tom McCarthy, will make his debut for the Eagles as Bailey Williams and Clay Hall also come in, replacing Tom Cole (hamstring), Brady Hough (illness) and Archer Reid (omitted).

Corey Durdin is back for the Blues in place of Will White.