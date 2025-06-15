ESSENDON defender Jayden Laverde and young Greater Western Sydney player Harvey Thomas both copped fines from Saturday's action in round 14.
Thomas was fined for tripping Brisbane's Zac Bailey, while Laverde was cited for umpire contact.
Australia's best network.
The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 14 games are in
ESSENDON defender Jayden Laverde and young Greater Western Sydney player Harvey Thomas both copped fines from Saturday's action in round 14.
Thomas was fined for tripping Brisbane's Zac Bailey, while Laverde was cited for umpire contact.
A bag from Cameron Nairn helped South Australia smash Western Australia in the U18 Championships