Cameron Nairn during the National Development Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and Western Australia at Alberton Oval, June 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CAMERON Nairn started this year as a draft hopeful with some tricks. He ended Sunday's Marsh Under-18 Championships as a genuine top 20 pick chance after a huge outing.

The crafty medium forward booted seven goals in a clear best-on-ground display as South Australia smashed Western Australia by 76 points at Alberton Oval.

Nairn was everywhere from the start, booting three goals in the first quarter, one in the second, two in the third and one in the last to complete one of the biggest goal hauls in recent under-18 championships history. His reel of moments was the big takeaway from SA's 17.14 (116) to 6.4 (40) win over WA.

The 189cm Central District talent has averaged two goals a game at SANFL under-18 level this season but boosted his draft stocks with the brilliant display that included set shots, clever snaps and marking prowess.

His performance came as South Australia dominated for its third straight win of the carnival as it eyes its first under-18 title since 2018, when it boasted three top-five picks – Jack Lukosius, Izak Rankine and Connor Rozee.

Against WA, midfield dynamo Dyson Sharp had another excellent game as he heads into Larke Medal favouritism, collecting 33 disposals, seven tackles and six clearances in an impressive display, while Aidan Schubert (21 disposals, one goal) also continued his ascent up draft boards into top-15 contention.

Jack Cook (19 disposals), Harley Barker (19), Louis Kellaway (21) and Mitch Marsh (2.3) were other South Australians to take the eye in front of recruiters ahead of their final game of the carnival in two weeks against Vic Country on June 29.

Western Australia will also play that day at Marvel Stadium against the Allies and will be hoping for a better performance after Sunday's smashing.

Sam Swadling (20 disposals), Matthew Becker (19) and Fred Rodriguez (20) battled hard, while Luke Hallett kicked two goals. Benji van Rooyen, the younger brother of Melbourne's Jacob, played in the ruck and had 14 disposals and six clearances in a strong effort.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 4.5 7.8 12.12 17.14 (116)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 1.1 3.1 4.2 6.4 (40)

GOALS

South Australia: Nairn 7, Marsh 2, Marsh 2, Ainsworth, Alver, Cumming, Nye, Peucker, Schubert

Western Australia: Hallett 2, Kelly, Walker, Watson, Williams