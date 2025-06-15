Scans confirm Brisbane defender Jack Payne will miss the rest of the season

Jack Payne is injured during the match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at the Gabba in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SCANS have confirmed Brisbane defender Jack Payne has ruptured his patella tendon, meaning he will miss the rest of the season.

Payne was helped from the field during the opening quarter of Saturday's 11-point loss to Greater Western Sydney, clutching his left knee after landing awkwardly following a mark.

Scans have confirmed the club's initial belief that the 25-year-old has ruptured his patella tendon and will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Darcy Gardiner was withdrawn from Sunday's VFL game and looms as a likely replacement for Payne, starting with the trip to Geelong to play the Cats on Friday night.

Former Adelaide defender Tom Doedee, who himself has suffered three serious knee injuries before and since joining the Lions as a free agent, could also come into the frame in the second half of the season.

"It's very unfortunate and tough to see Jack suffer this injury, particularly as he has been in almost career best form to start the season," Lions footy boss, Danny Daly, said.

"Jack has shown before that he is incredibly resilient in overcoming injury, and we know he will do so again with a great medical team around him.

"Everyone at the Brisbane Lions, including our fans, are right behind Jack and his family and we will continue to support them on the road ahead."

