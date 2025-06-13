You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Riley Garcia at a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval on August 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Round 12 of the Smithy's VFL season kicks off on Friday night when Footscray travel to Kinetic Stadium to take on Frankston. Saturday's action is highlighted by first-placed Box Hill's clash with Coburg, while Southport (second) faces Sandringham and North Melbourne hosts Port Melbourne.

On Sunday, Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney do battle, before Northern Bullants and Carlton close the round.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

There are some huge match-ups in the rebel VFLW competition, with Collingwood v Essendon, Box Hill v Darebin and North Melbourne Werribee v Geelong among the highlights. There is one standalone game on Sunday as Sandringham hosts Carlton.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

