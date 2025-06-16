Callum Mills handballs during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER being identified as an under-priced premium last week, hard-working Dockers midfielder Caleb Serong (MID, $974,000) didn't let his new coaches down, knocking up a season-high 146.

He took full advantage of one of the rare occasions the opposition allowed him to run free, collecting 36 disposals and kicking a goal to go with 10 tackles against North Melbourne. He rose $61k and looks set for another price rise this week against Essendon with a breakeven (BE) of just 60, before a true test will hit with the Windy tag waiting.

His teammate Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $1,054,000) is one to keep an eye on as a trade target. With a number of big name premiums underperforming, it appears Bray is hitting his straps and in line for a big second half to the season. He is carrying a five-game average of 112 on the back of a season-high 136 against the Roos. For the mid-week rollercoaster ride that Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $1.23M) is becoming, one thing remains the same… Domination. He smoked the Bombers, and matched his three-game average for a score of 136 before sitting out the end of the game.

What rookie crisis?! A number of coaches had their round of underperforming premiums saved by rookies and quite frankly, if you didn't have the right ones you were left behind for the round. Hats off to Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000) and Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000). This week we continue to identify talent off their bye as we push towards normality in round 17 which is just around the corner.

MOST TRADED IN

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000)

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $818,000)

Harry Rowston (MID, $256,000)

Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000)

Sam Darcy (FWD, $822,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Levi Ashcroft (MID/FWD, $714,000)

Izak Rankine (FWD, $822,000)

Hugh Boxshall (MID, $349,000)

Riley Hardeman (DEF, $521,000)

Angus Clarke (DEF, $429,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000) +$95,000

Tyrell Dewar (FWD/MID, $464,000) +$79,000

Aaron Cadman (FWD, $579,000) +$68,000

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000) +$63,000

Caleb Serong (MID, $974,000) +$61,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Brent Daniels (FWD, $587,000) -$77,000

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $978,000) -$61,000

Nat Fyfe (MID, $521,000) -$55,000

Brodie Smith (DEF, $569,000) -$53,000

Ed Langdon (MID, $553,000) -$52,000

Marcus Bontempelli handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000) -33

Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000) -25

Tyrell Dewar (FWD/MID, $464,000) -14

Nick Madden (RUCK, $325,000)-5

Harry Rowston (MID, $256,000) -3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $978,000) 149

Adam Treloar ($1,001,000) 144

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $1,099,000) 136

Patrick Cripps (MID, $899,000) 134

Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,084,000) 133

Patrick Cripps runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Zak Johnson (MID, $384,000)

Not often do I recommend bringing in a player this close to their bye, but talented rookies are the exception. Although we are in the back half of the year, cash generation is still vital and the 18-year-old is certainly access to it. His 104 on the weekend which included 29 disposals and eight marks leaves him with a BE of -33.

Callum Mills (DEF, $763,00)

This is not an option for the faint hearted after a horror run of injuries the past couple of years, but it's certainly a big name for a bargain price. There were flashes of his old self in his most recent outing where he scored 110 from 25 disposals and nine marks. The flag is it was against the Tigers. He has a BE of 66 and is a big upgrade from most rookies back there.

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $818,000)

Providing his shoulder that gave his some grief at the end of the game is OK, JHF is at a bargain price, down $101k on his original starting price. He returned from a hamstring injury on the weekend and dominated with 29 disposals, seven marks and a goal for 112 from just 67 per cent TOG. He has a BE of 106 and looks a great price.

Jason Horne-Francis runs with the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Dale (DEF, $1,009,000)

The defensive accumulator has been on fire of late with four big hundreds in his last five games including a 127 and 154. Don't be surprised if he hits those heights again this week against the lowly Tigers who have been giving up a heap of points to defenders. He has a BE of 89 and good fixture ahead.

Josh Daicos (MID/DEF, $938,000)

If you don't have the funds to reach the million-dollar defender, I don't think you will be missing much in what Daicos can produce following his bye. In the lead-up, he was in great form, racking up disposals at will while scoring three hundreds on the trot with a top score of 128 in that time. He has a great fixture ahead and will blow his BE of 73 out of the park to be a million-dollar man himself in no time.

Josh Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

Josh Dunkley (MID, $925,000)

If you didn't do it last week, start preparing for that round 16 bye now. The ever-reliable Dunks has been anything but for the last five weeks, failing to reach triple figures in that time. He scored just 75 on the weekend and is now down $177k on his original asking price. He has a BE of 128 and isn't playing with the offensive side of his game that made him one of the great stat stuffers.

Will Ashcroft (MID, $919,000)

It's been a rollercoaster ride with the Norm Smith medallist and following the big dip of 61 on the weekend, it's time to jump off. He had very low time on ground and managed just two marks and no tackles while he was out there. Another trade that helps people loaded in round 16 and he has a BE of 113.

Will Ashcroft handballs during Brisbane's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Izak Rankine (FWD/MID, $822,000)

It's been a hard watch of late and the bye has come at the right time to cut losses and move him on. The electric Crow has not managed to hit triple figures in the last six weeks and has two scores in the 60s in his last three outings. He has a BE of 108 and can be traded.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $906,000)

The Dees star's form has dropped right off, hitting triple figures just once in the last six weeks. He battled though some close attention against the Power to eventually collect 17 disposals and his seven tackles helped him limp to 81. Hopefully he can freshen up over the bye, but with a BE of 114, if you are missing one of the big forwards he can certainly be moved on.

Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,203,000)

The big fella's stocks certainly aren't falling with a five-round average of 122. Some coaches are getting creative however due to lack of cash generation and considering moving on the superstar to generate some cash for an upgrade trade, while also filling Max's big shoes (unlike Calvin's) this weekend. The prime candidates are Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,031,000) and Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,051,000).

