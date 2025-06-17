A pair of gun Swans are on track to face the Power

Errol Gulden at Sydney training on June 13, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY skipper Callum Mills has dismissed criticism of the club's decision to appoint him as sole captain despite his litany of injuries as stars Errol Gulden and Tom Papley remain on track for a return against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

While Gulden had a lengthy discussion with coach Dean Cox at the start of the Swans' session on Tuesday, he was involved in full training and is looking a strong chance to play for the first time this season.

Papley did drills away from the main group for large parts of the session and has been slightly behind Gulden in his recovery, but the All-Australian forward remains in the mix to feature for the first time since round two.

"Each drill is different, they've both done a power of work. They're both pretty keen to put their hand up," Mills said.

"They look really good. They've trained really well, they've had a great block. It's up to the match committee now."

Along with Joel Amartey who is back from suspension, the duo will boost the Swans significantly in the second half of the season amid their need for a dramatic form surge in order to nab a finals spot.

Joel Amartey kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Mills was one of several high-profile absentees for the Swans in the first half of the season, only featuring in two games as they struggled to five wins and eight losses to their mid-season bye.

That makes it nine games in total for the 28-year-old since being appointed sole skipper of the club at the start of 2024.

That move has been criticised from the outside considering Mills' injury layoffs.

"I can't control that. That's their job to write things and it's part of the industry," Mills said.

Callum Mills handballs during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

But the 2022 All-Australian and club champion said missing games while the team struggles has hurt even more as captain.

"As captain when we're not going as well as we would have liked I would have loved to be out there," Mills said.

"It's tough, you want to be out there with the boys and playing and impacting on game day. Hopefully that's behind me and I can do that in the back end of the year."

The strong captain-coach bond that existed between Mills and long-term leader John Longmire was clearly evident, but he says that's not an area that has wavered under Dean Cox.

"It's been unbelievable. Having him in the system beforehand and having an existing relationship really helped. I'm just trying to support him the best I can. As a first-year coach there can be a few things going on, my job is to support him and get the players cracking in as much as possible," Mills said.

Dean Cox and Callum Mills at Sydney training on April 17, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

A trip to take on a Port side coming off back-to-backs wins is a tricky one for the Swans, even with the potential Gulden and Papley inclusions.

Their last visit there resulted in a 122-point defeat, the heaviest of the Longmire era, and Mills concedes it may form part of their motivation for this week.

"Potentially. But they might have the prelim (Sydney's win at the SCG) in mind as well. Both teams have emotional ammo to work with and that's the best thing about footy, leaning into those things," he said.