Re-signing for four years has seen Finn Callaghan lift his game on and off the field

Finn Callaghan during the round 14 match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at The Gabba, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE FORM ascension that came with Finn Callaghan's freshly minted deal at Greater Western Sydney has been stark in 2025 and the midfield flyer admits it has led to a concerted effort to increase his leadership presence as well.

Callaghan's impact on his return from injury in Saturday's win over Brisbane was enormous, with 32 disposals to lift what has been a lagging Giants midfield on too many occasions this season.

After missing a month and then returning against the reigning premiers away from home, it was a performance that underlined the enhanced maturity in the 22-year-old that he concedes has come with his long-term commitment to the Giants.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Giants v Suns HERE

"I feel like it definitely helps. I'm here for the next four years, that probably gives the boys some confidence, but I want to make the next four years as good as it can be for myself and for the club," Callaghan said.

"I want to win. If I can help develop our younger players throughout the club, but also on the weekend, it's going to give us the best opportunity. I feel like I was sort of doing that already, but signing the contract probably helps with that as well.

Finn Callaghan during the round 14 match between Brisbane and Greater Western Sydney at The Gabba on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's something that I really tried to add to my game, on-field leadership and around the club. Really trying to do my homework on the opposition and help lead in that way, teaching the boys.

"And leading the way with the way I train out there as well. So, that's been a step forward, but at the end of the day actions on the weekend is what really matters," he added.

>> Junior footy clubs in Sydney are invited to A GIANT DAY OUT on Sunday, June 22! Auskick, U9 and U10 players will take part in footy clinics, matches and an on-field march during half-time of the GWS Giants v Gold Coast match at Engie Stadium. Find out more HERE

Callaghan certainly backed up his words with actions against the Lions in what was a fast-tracked return to AFL action after an unfortunate late shoulder injury in the loss to Fremantle in round 10.

"It was good to be back out there playing. It's certainly better than watching on the couch, that's for sure. We knew we really needed to win on the weekend," he said.

"I tore my laborare. Those sorts of injuries can heal at different rates. I made sure I did everything I can to recover as quick as possible, I really wanted to be back out there playing. I hate missing games of footy, so four weeks is a pretty quick recovery."

Learn More 00:50

With Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Brent Daniels also missing for large periods during Callaghan's layoff, his absence was more noticeable than ever as Tom Green toiled away without enough assistance on several occasions.

Midfield depth has become an issue at GWS and it's not one Callaghan shies away from.

"I feel like our back line's so strong and our forward line's so damaging. If we can get that to a level where we're beating the opposition midfield every week, it's going to go a long way for us being really hard to beat and being unstoppable," he said.

"The midfield hasn't quite been at the level which we would have liked, and it's something we've definitely spoken about. On the weekend, that was our level. I want to see more of that for the back half of the season and hopefully finals as well."

Learn More 30:11

With injury comes opportunity though, and it was former first round pick in tough on-baller Harry Rowston who emerged at the Gabba with his best game as a Giant.

"He just brings aggression. He hunts the footy and I feel like we’ve been missing that. He really added something. It was brilliant to see him go about his business on the weekend," Callaghan said.

The Giants will need all the engine room assistance they can find against the likes of Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller on Sunday as they try and correct a concerning run of form that has seen them lose three of their last four games at home.

"It's certainly a big focus. We really want to make Canberra and Engie Stadium a fortress. This year it hasn't quite clicked.

"We're certainly going to have our work cut out for us on the weekend. We'll do our homework and make sure we're really well prepared. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play against them and against those great players," Callaghan said.