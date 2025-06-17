Sam Taylor marks during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Walyalup at Engie Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has been dealt a major blow with star defender Sam Taylor to miss up to six weeks with a fractured toe.

The All-Australian defender underwent scans after reporting soreness following the Giants' win over Brisbane.

Taylor will wear a moonboot before rebuilding his training load, but has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks.

Small forward Brent Daniels is set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering an adductor tendon injury.

Young defender Conor Stone (foot) has been sent for a scan after an injury in the VFL.

In good news, the Giants could regain Toby Greene and Jake Stringer for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast if they get through main training on Friday.

Vice-captain Stephen Coniglio is expected to train fully this week and is targeting a return after the Giants' bye in round 16.