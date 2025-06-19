Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at Western Bulldogs training on April 24, 2024. Picture: Western Bulldogs

JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan's football return is so unclear that Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge is making no predictions about when it might happen.

The former No.1 draft pick has returned to the club after months out of the game because of off-field troubles.

He trained on Thursday morning at Whitten Oval with the AFL squad.

After months away from the game, reportedly punctuated by a visit last month to a NSW wellness retreat, Ugle-Hagan is effectively in pre-season training.

The key forward's most recent AFL game was at the end of last season.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"I don't know ... it's probably difficult to make any predictions about when he might play at either level (AFL or VFL)," Beveridge said.

"It's probably best we keep our powder dry on that."

Beveridge said patience would be paramount as Ugle-Hagan tries to regain fitness, let alone trust from the Bulldogs.

"It's been a difficult time for him, a difficult time for everyone to understand, so we go through a different period where he's now trying to apply himself and find a way in a football career sense," Beveridge said.

"He has a fair bit to get through to get there, so we'll go through that patiently.

"The human side of everything we do should always be contemplated and young men, trying to find their way in life ... a degree of understanding needs to kick in.

"That can manifest in all different ways, depending on your maturity level ... how long you've been on this earth.

"It's important to always give others chances at times when really some of the behaviour hasn't been a consistent thing in that person's life."

Beveridge said he and Ugle-Hagan had set "really basic objectives" for the player's return to the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge speaks with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at a training session in late April, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm comfortable with the platform now," the coach added.

Beveridge also noted Ugle-Hagan might need more time away from the club as he tries to return to playing.

"We're hoping he wakes up every morning with enthusiasm to come in and improve his footy, but get his life back on track as well.

"It's a bit like the question around who will he play for and when will it be. It's a bit of an unknown, because there will be some tests still along the way."

Another important consideration is that only so many resources at the club can be devoted to Ugle-Hagan. Beveridge wants him to "blend in" with the football program.

"We need to spread our love through the whole group," he said.

Meanwhile, Beveridge added he is unconcerned that captain Marcus Bontempelli is yet to re-sign, noting the star has had "a bit on" off the field in the last few months.

The Bulldogs also have to negotiate a 10-day break and then a short five-day turnaround either side of Sunday's match against Richmond at Marvel Stadium.

"We need to keep it in mind," Beveridge said, in terms of selections for next Friday's away game against Sydney.

Beveridge has no doubt the Tigers will test them, given they will be smarting from their poor loss to the Swans two weekends ago.

"We have to expect a bit of a ride early in the game," Beveridge said.