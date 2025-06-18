Behind Patrick Voss's exuberant on-field personality lies a fierce resolve to make the most of his AFL chance, Nathan Schmook discovers

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during Fremantle's win over North Melbourne in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SIGHT of Fremantle goalkicker Pat Voss celebrating still brings a smile to former VFL coach Leigh Tudor's face, watching as the former Essendon forward now showcases his strut and big personality on the AFL stage.

Voss is enjoying a purple patch with the Dockers after six goals in his past two games, but his colourful on-field style is drawing just as much attention as he prepares to take on his former club on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old is quickly becoming a cult hero with Freo, having forced his way into the forward line through impressive performances as the third tall forward alongside Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss, and as a backup ruck when needed.

It is his traits as a teammate and his on-field presence, however, that Tudor recalls as his standout qualities, having coached the Wagga Wagga product when he won a best and fairest with the VFL Bombers in 2023.

Leigh Tudor speaks to his players during Essendon's clash with Carlton in VFL round 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The first thing that comes to mind is he is just a fantastic teammate," Tudor told AFL.com.au ahead of Fremantle's clash with Essendon on Thursday night at Optus Stadium.

"Everyone loved playing with him because of that energy he had, and he would bring them along with him, so he was a bit of a go-to for a lot of his teammates for that reason.

"There's a lot of quiet kids in footy clubs, so for him to be that real extrovert and to use his voice and be confident is a really good attribute to have in the AFL.

"He was always strong and aggressive too, so his teammates walked a bit taller when they played with him.

"He puffs his chest out and he's doing the same stuff he was doing in the VFL, so it makes me smile every time I watch him."

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tudor said Voss knew how to balance fun and hard work during his time with the Bombers, and it was only his goalkicking and some aerial craft that held him back from playing at AFL level during those two years.

He had the competitiveness and determination to make it at the top level, the experienced coach said, with the forward clearly improving his game since joining the Dockers as a pre-season selection ahead of 2024.

"He was aggressive and competitive, and he just needed to learn a few more nuances of the game and different ways to get the ball and stay involved, which it looks like he's done really well," Tudor said.

"I always thought he could play. It was probably just his kicking where he had a lot of opportunities and just missed a few. But he knew that, and he kept working on it.

"I always thought that, if given the chance, he would leave no stone unturned to see how he went and he was always a decent chance to make it just because of his competitiveness.

"He got close [to senior selection] a few times and just kept chipping away with a really good attitude to trying to get better."

Patrick Voss in action during Essendon's clash with Southport in VFL round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

While Tudor recalls Voss with his chest out at VFL level, Fremantle list manager David Walls goes back to watching him as "a big bloke that would strut around" with the Oakleigh Chargers at under-18 level.

The on-field presence and the way Voss would celebrate teammates' goals as much as his own stuck with the talent boss, who was suddenly on the lookout for key forward depth at the end of 2023.

"He played with a big personality when we first saw him at Oakleigh," Walls told AFL.com.au.

"He would tackle hard, coming from a rugby heartland, and it's not often there's big kids that are actually using their size and being quite aggressive and physical.

"Then you would see him get around teammates and celebrate a goal, and he'd celebrate a teammate's goal as much as he celebrates his own. That was something that always really stood out with me."

There was a "bit of lad" and some rough edges about Voss when he came through the talent pathway, Walls said, but there was no shortage of people willing to vouch for his character and big heart.

When Voss accepted the chance to train with Fremantle during the 2024 preseason, Walls flew from Melbourne to Perth with the 194cm forward and got an immediate appreciation for his maturity and determination as a footballer.

"I spent a few days with him and what really stood out was just Vossy's ability to engage and have a conversation and ask questions," Walls said.

"That was pretty impressive for a guy his age and he's mature in that regard. Then he was just desperate for an opportunity to basically prove that he is an AFL player.

"He bowled into the club, got the chest out, and was in the weights room. It was early that he had the top off and was pumping away and strutting around.

"There was a little bit of 'hang on, what have we got here?' But he's been able to really push those boundaries and bring energy in, and everyone loves him."

The professional side of Voss was clear over the summer as he won several of Fremantle's repeat running tests, and he was quickly setting new benchmarks in the gym.

Forwards coach Jaymie Graham, who nicknamed him the 'Prancing Pony', has done a lot of work with him watching vision. Voss is also part of an early-morning club of key position players who do extra aerial work.

On game day, he is the player getting everyone energised during the warm-up, and it would be reasonable to assume those traits – as well as his performances – are having an impact during the Dockers' four-game winning streak.

"He's worked really hard and his offseason was spot on. He got himself super fit, and he's not drinking in-season," Walls said.

"He's got real craft where he's working on his overhead marking, timing his leads, jumping off the right foot, and looking at opposition and sitting down and studying the tape.

"He's the sort of guy that would infuriate opposition and opposition supporters, but your own love him."