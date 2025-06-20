Adam Kingsley is confident star recruit Jake Stringer will deliver after recovering from his second hamstring injury

Jake Stringer celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Greater Western Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley hopes when the Jake Stringer machine finally kicks into gear, the engine will keep running.

Not one, but two hamstring injuries have kept the star recruit on the sidelines in the opening half of the season.

The first came in a pre-season VFL match just after the former Essendon forward had recovered from illness, before the second came in round nine after Stringer played seven straight games.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Giants v Suns HERE

Stringer had kicked eight goals after making his round-three club debut, including three as the substitute in their Sydney derby loss.

Kingsley says the 31-year-old was ready to go a fortnight ago in the Giants' round 13 loss to Port Adelaide, but the Giants coach wasn't entirely convinced he was invincible.

Now, after six weeks on the sidelines, Stringer will finally make his return in their top-eight clash against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Learn More 30:11

Another stint as a substitute could be on the cards for Stringer, but Kingsley says "he's right in the mix to come straight back in".

"The reality is he could have played against Port Adelaide. He was fit to play," Kingsley said on Friday.

"We decided to hold him out just to give him a little bit more work, and try and bulletproof him for the back half of the season.

"Hopefully, when he does return, he's in for good and we can keep him in for the remainder of the season."

Kingsley is just as confident the guessing game over veteran Stephen Coniglio's fitness is finally finished.

Stephen Coniglio in action during Greater Western Sydney's training session on March 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A nerve issue that was initially thought to keep Coniglio sidelined for at least one week has instead ruled the 31-year-old out for two months.

But Kingsley declared the midfielder ready to hit the ground running after their round 16 bye - though his return may be through the VFL.

"Very confident. He trained really well today, didn't feel it at all. Hit speed," Kingsley said.

"It's multifaceted, really, getting him back in. He's an important player.

"His leadership around a lot of our younger guys, particularly through the midfield, is going to be quite settling for them.

"We'll cross the bridge of full training leading into that West Coast game (in round 17) to see where it lies.

"He hasn't played for a long while, so I'd imagine it's probably back through the VFL."

Learn More 26:04

The Giants (8-6) will also welcome back captain Toby Greene against the Suns, coached by Kingsley's former mentor Damien Hardwick.

Kingsley has had the upper hand on Hardwick since the three-time premiership coach's move to the Suns in 2024, with his side winning both meetings last year.

But a rapidly maturing Suns (8-4), led by a red-hot Noah Anderson, could threaten to upset the order.

"No, I haven't spoken to him. He'll be gearing up," Kingsley said of Hardwick.

"For them, they're in a similar boat to us, albeit having played a couple of less games.

"They're well-positioned, but these are the types of games that can build a season, and I'm sure that's how he'll be approaching it."