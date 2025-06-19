The teams are in for round 15's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

Charlie Curnow, Aliir Aliir and Errol Gulden. Pictures: AFL Photos, Phil Hillyard

CHARLIE Curnow will play for Carlton against North Melbourne on Saturday, passed fit after battling a calf injury.

Port Adelaide has named Jason Horne-Francis despite carrying a shoulder problem, although Ken Hinkley's team will be without Aliir Aliir and Ollie Wines, who are both missing with knee injuries.

Port's opponent Sydney is looking closer to its strongest unit, with Errol Gulden to play his first game of 2025, joined by livewire Tom Papley and key forward Joel Amartey, while veteran Jake Lloyd has been dropped.

In other round 15 team news, Brisbane will be without versatile Cal Ah Chee (illness) for Friday night's contest against Geelong, which has named Ollie Henry after a stint in the VFL.

Marc Pittonet is also back for the Blues after a stint in the reserves, playing against a North Melbourne team that will welcome back key defender Charlie Comben.

St Kilda has turned to youth for its match against Collingwood, selecting Mattaes Phillipou and Darcy Wilson alongside debutant Alix Tauru, who has earned the nickname The Flying Viking in reference to his Swedish background and ability to take big marks.

FRIDAY, JUNE 20

Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

GEELONG

In: O.Henry

Out: S.De Koning (shoulder)

R14 sub: Mitch Duncan

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, W.McLachlan

Out: J.Payne (knee), C.Ah Chee (illness)

R14 sub: Kai Lohmann

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

Carlton v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.Pittonet

Out: H.O'Keeffe (hamstring)

R14 sub: Corey Durdin

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Comben

Out: K.Dawson (omitted)

R14 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: La.Jones, C.Moraes, J.Berry

Out: A.Aliir (knee), O.Wines (knee), H.Jackson (omitted)

R14 sub: Hugh Jackson

SYDNEY

In: M.Roberts, E.Gulden, T.Papley, J.Amartey

Out: J.Lloyd (omitted), T.Adams (hamstring), T.Hanily (omitted), Co.Warner (omitted)

R13 sub: Taylor Adams

Collingwood v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: P.Lipinski

Out: W.Hayes (omitted)

R13 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott

ST KILDA

In: A.Tauru, M.Phillipou, D.Wilson

Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), J.Carroll (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)

R14 sub: Jack Carroll

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Stringer, R.Angwin, J.Wehr, J.Leake

Out: S.Taylor (toe), B.Daniels (adductor)

R14 sub: Josaia Delana

GOLD COAST

In: L.Weller, A.Davies, E.Read, C.Budarick, J.Farrar

Out: S.Lemmens (omitted), D.Swallow (omitted)

R13 sub: Ben Ainsworth

Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: N.Coffield, J.Busslinger, J.Harmes, L.Jaques

Out: L.Cleary (omitted)

R14 sub: Cooper Hynes

RICHMOND

In: J.Blight, J.Trezise, M.Lefau, J.Alger

Out: K.McAuliffe (quad)

R13 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh