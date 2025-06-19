CHARLIE Curnow will play for Carlton against North Melbourne on Saturday, passed fit after battling a calf injury.
Port Adelaide has named Jason Horne-Francis despite carrying a shoulder problem, although Ken Hinkley's team will be without Aliir Aliir and Ollie Wines, who are both missing with knee injuries.
Port's opponent Sydney is looking closer to its strongest unit, with Errol Gulden to play his first game of 2025, joined by livewire Tom Papley and key forward Joel Amartey, while veteran Jake Lloyd has been dropped.
In other round 15 team news, Brisbane will be without versatile Cal Ah Chee (illness) for Friday night's contest against Geelong, which has named Ollie Henry after a stint in the VFL.
Marc Pittonet is also back for the Blues after a stint in the reserves, playing against a North Melbourne team that will welcome back key defender Charlie Comben.
St Kilda has turned to youth for its match against Collingwood, selecting Mattaes Phillipou and Darcy Wilson alongside debutant Alix Tauru, who has earned the nickname The Flying Viking in reference to his Swedish background and ability to take big marks.
In Sunday's Expansion Cup battle against Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney has named Toby Greene after the skipper missed last week with a corked glute, while Jake Stringer is in the extended squad.
In the final game of the round, Richmond has named Mykelti Lefau in its 26-man squad, in what could be the key forward's first senior game since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament 13 months ago.
FRIDAY, JUNE 20
Geelong v Brisbane at GMHBA Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
GEELONG
In: O.Henry
Out: S.De Koning (shoulder)
R14 sub: Mitch Duncan
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, W.McLachlan
Out: J.Payne (knee), C.Ah Chee (illness)
R14 sub: Kai Lohmann
SATURDAY, JUNE 21
Carlton v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: M.Pittonet
Out: H.O'Keeffe (hamstring)
R14 sub: Corey Durdin
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Comben
Out: K.Dawson (omitted)
R14 sub: Robert Hansen jnr
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: La.Jones, C.Moraes, J.Berry
Out: A.Aliir (knee), O.Wines (knee), H.Jackson (omitted)
R14 sub: Hugh Jackson
SYDNEY
In: M.Roberts, E.Gulden, T.Papley, J.Amartey
Out: J.Lloyd (omitted), T.Adams (hamstring), T.Hanily (omitted), Co.Warner (omitted)
R13 sub: Taylor Adams
Collingwood v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: P.Lipinski
Out: W.Hayes (omitted)
R13 sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott
ST KILDA
In: A.Tauru, M.Phillipou, D.Wilson
Out: R.Byrnes (omitted), J.Carroll (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)
R14 sub: Jack Carroll
SUNDAY, JUNE 22
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Engie Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, J.Stringer, R.Angwin, J.Wehr, J.Leake
Out: S.Taylor (toe), B.Daniels (adductor)
R14 sub: Josaia Delana
GOLD COAST
In: L.Weller, A.Davies, E.Read, C.Budarick, J.Farrar
Out: S.Lemmens (omitted), D.Swallow (omitted)
R13 sub: Ben Ainsworth
Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: N.Coffield, J.Busslinger, J.Harmes, L.Jaques
Out: L.Cleary (omitted)
R14 sub: Cooper Hynes
RICHMOND
In: J.Blight, J.Trezise, M.Lefau, J.Alger
Out: K.McAuliffe (quad)
R13 sub: Kamdyn McIntosh