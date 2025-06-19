St Kilda will unveil its seventh debutant of the season on Saturday night

Alix Tauru joins St Kilda at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP 10 pick Alix Tauru, known as The Flying Viking, will make his debut for St Kilda against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old key defender would have played for the Saints earlier this year, but arrived at RSEA Park with stress fractures in his back and then was suspended for four weeks in the VFL.

But after two games back at Sandringham – after three earlier in the season – the 2024 pick No.10 will get his first taste of the AFL.

Tauru starred last Saturday for the Zebras, hauling in 12 marks and eight intercept grabs from 16 touches to cement a spot against the ladder leaders.

The Gippsland Power product rocketed up draft boards last year after initially being overlooked by Vic Country, before playing three games during the national championships and then being picked in the Coates Talent League team of the year.

The nickname The Flying Viking was coined on AFL.com.au's Gettable last year, a reference to his Swedish background and ability to take big marks.

Alix Tauru, The Flying Viking, with Gettable's Cal Twomey in October, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda secured an extra top ten pick last year when Josh Battle exercised his free agency rights and moved to Hawthorn during October's trade period.

The Saints used pick No.8 on Tobie Travaglia, then bid on Gold Coast academy product Leo Lombard with the next pick, before selecting Tauru at No.10.

After also exposing Harry Boyd, Max Hall, Liam O'Connell, Isaac Keeler and Hugh Boxshall to senior football in 2025, Tauru is St Kilda's seventh debutant for 2025.