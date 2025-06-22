Damien Hardwick says his side was left 'wanting' after the Giants turned up the pressure late

Gold Coast players walk off after they were defeated by Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick was left frustrated after his side gave up a commanding lead over Greater Western Sydney to fail the test in a "finals-type" clash at Engie Stadium.

The Suns made a blistering start in the first-ever meeting with the Giants when both sides have been sitting in the top eight, but were overrun as the battle-hardened hosts stepped up with the game on the line.

The Giants piled on eight goals to three in the last term to snatch a seven-point victory on Sunday and leapfrog the Suns on the ladder as the race for a top eight spot continues to heat up.

"Today's game, high contest, high pressure, is how we want it, because that's what finals are like. It was probably a finals-type game," Hardwick said.

"When they upped the ante, we were probably found a little bit wanting, which is unfortunate. It is something that hasn't really been evidenced throughout, but at some stages it does.

"We are a side that is still on the march and still learning some things. That's something we'll take out of the game today. When push comes to shove, we just didn't play those moments anywhere near well enough."

Hardwick had no concerns that spearhead Ben King might come under the attention of the match review officer for a collision with Lachie Whitfield that left the Giants defender concussed, and was tight-lipped over reports that midfielder Matt Rowell is ready to ink a new deal with the Suns.

Rowell was superb as the Suns dominated stoppages early and went on to finish with 34 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and being lured by multiple clubs in Victoria, while the Suns hope Rowell will extend his stay after arriving as the No.1 pick in the 2019 draft.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no news at the moment. All we can continue to do is play our part and provide a good environment for Matt that allows him to play his very best footy," Hardwick said.

"Obviously, once we find out or get some information, we'll be the first to pass it on.

"Trust me, we love good players and we love Matt. Players, fans, coaches alike just think he's a superstar."

Greater Western Sydney came from the clouds for the second consecutive match on its home deck after also reeling in Richmond in the final term the last time it played in the Harbour City.

Prized recruit Jake Stringer showed just why he was brought to the club with two critical majors from difficult angles in the final term, while former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman also stood tall with a pair of goals late in the game.

Cadman led the way with three majors for the game while the Giants made the most of their opportunities with six multiple-goal kickers from only 44 forward 50 entries.

"Aaron had some really important contests where he needed to halve, and he did that," Kingsley said.

"I thought Jake had some really important decisions up the field that needed to be made … (he was) really important for us.

"It's not just the goals that he's kicked from the boundary line, which are unbelievable goals. But he seems to do that often, so it's got to be a bit more than luck."