You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Riley Bice warms up ahead of the round nine match between Sydney and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on May 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

North Melbourne (sixth) and Box Hill (first) do battle in the Smithy's VFL match of the round on Saturday, with second-placed Southport hosting Collingwood (eighth) in another huge finals-shaping encounter.

Round 14 will kick off on Friday afternoon with a clash between Sydney and Footscray, and close with a match pitting standalone clubs Coburg and Frankston on Sunday.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

In the rebel VFLW competition, North Melbourne Werribee and Williamstown go head-to-head in a match that could determine top spot at the end of the season. Both sides are currently level on points, along with Box Hill in a tight race to the finish line.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game