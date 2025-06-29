The match review findings from Saturday's round 16 games are in

Players engage in a melee during Gold Coast's game against Melbourne in R16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Brayden Fiorini has been cleared of any wrongdoing for the incident that concussed Melbourne's Harrison Petty, but the AFL will be splashing in the cash after 22 fines were handed out across two games.

Fiorini clashed with Petty as the pair contested a loose ball, with both players putting their head over the ball.

"It was the view of the MRO that Fiorini genuinely contests the ball and it was reasonable for him to contest in that way. No further action was taken," the MRO said in a statement.

Melbourne defender Steven May escaped sanction for his high hit on Suns forward Ben Ainsworth, but 12 players were fined for the ensuing melee.

Demons star Kysaiah Pickett was fined for striking Noah Anderson.

Seven players were also fined from the North Melbourne-Hawthorn clash for a range of offences.