Jordan De Goey was concussed in an innocuous incident at Tuesday morning training, further delaying his comeback

Jordan De Goey during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on June 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

INJURED Collingwood midfielder Jordan De Goey has been concussed at training on Tuesday, dealing a fresh blow to his long-awaited comeback.

And the teammate who collected him high in an innocuous training drill was vice-captain Brayden Maynard, who has been confirmed to return from his own injury in Friday night's MCG blockbuster against fierce rival Carlton.

Veteran Steele Sidebottom missed Tuesday morning's training because of illness and is doubtful this week.

Forward Bobby Hill was at training, but his availability remains unclear after he was a late withdrawal from last weekend's win over West Coast because of personal reasons.

Seven Network vision shows Maynard accidentally making contact with De Goey, who looked groggy immediately afterwards.

"Jordy got a concussion in the 'fundamentals' (training drills), so he left the track," coach Craig McRae said.

"It's a sad week for Jordy, he's just starting to get there and he's obviously going to be in the (concussion) protocols for 10-14 days."

Learn More 18:46

De Goey has only managed five games this season and has not played since round nine because of an Achilles injury.

The Magpies are taking their time with him, hoping the dangerous midfielder/forward will be ready for the finals.

Tuesday was supposed to be a full training session for De Goey.

Since playing a key role in Collingwood's 2023 premiership, a succession of injuries have restricted him to 13 senior games last season and now this year's interrupted campaign.

Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's 2023 preliminary final against GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, McRae jokingly said Sidebottom has "man flu".

"It's probably a bit early to completely rule him out (for Carlton), but I'd say he'd be unlikely," the coach added.

Last weekend was the second time this season that Hill has had to pull out of a game late.

"It was great to see Bobby back today. We haven't seen him around for a few days, he trained really well," McRae said.

"He's a day-to-day thing at the moment, we're not sure if he'll be available."

Bobby Hill warms up during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on June 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

But the good news for the Magpies is that Maynard will definitely return, having been sidelined since round 12 with a foot injury.

"He's definitely our emotional barometer and he fires us up," McRae said of the vice-captain.

"You could just see today in training - he's gritting his teeth, holding a few things back for Friday night. He's an inspirational leader."

The Collingwood coach said midfielder Tom Mitchell, out of the AFL since Anzac Day last year because of a foot injury, is closing on a senior return after several weeks in the VFL.

McRae added there is no love lost this week with his old Brisbane premiership teammate and great friend, Carlton coach Michael Voss.

"This is rivalry round. I love my mate and I always will, but this is one of those weeks that we both know - we don't text each other, we don't call each other and we just get to work," McRae said.

"Every time we play Carlton, I show ... a version of a video, of this 100-year rivalry and what it's meant to our club.

"We don't shy away from it, we step right into it. We have to come ready to play."

Craig McRae and Michael Voss are seen after Collingwood's clash against Carlton in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies are two and a half games clear at the top of the ladder, while the Blues are in crisis with their season in freefall.

However, McRae will hear no talk of the Blues' struggles, noting they had a five-day break and were interstate for last week's loss to Port Adelaide.

"I'm sure over those 100-odd years of playing each one, there have been many stories like this one at either club. It means a lot," he said.