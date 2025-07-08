Matt Rowell is chased by Pat Lipinski during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP-EIGHT spots are on the line with four crunch clashes between finals contenders in what looms as one of the most pivotal rounds of the season.

The first of the mouth-watering matches has Gold Coast out to prove its credentials against ladder leaders Collingwood on Friday night, before the top-four battle heats up on Saturday.

The Western Bulldogs face Adelaide with both sides in white-hot form, Greater Western Sydney hosts Geelong in a rare encounter between the teams in the Harbour City, while Fremantle and Hawthorn round out a super Saturday in Perth.

Here is what to look out for across round 18 as well as a tip for each match.

Carlton v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, July 10, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 14.15 (99) d Carlton 11.5 (71), EF 2024

What it means

Carlton (6-10) is left playing for little more than pride after a horror stretch of defeats made up of losses to a pair of teams out of finals contention then being taught a lesson by arch-rivals Collingwood. It does not get any easier for the Blues as they face the reigning premier while carrying a poor record against the Lions with only three wins from their past 15 matches.

Brisbane (11-1-4) has got its season back on track with a pair of commanding victories either side of a bye even if there was still room for improvement in the win over Port Adelaide. The Lions might only be playing at Marvel Stadium for the second time this year but have an ominous record at the venue with 11 wins from their past 13 visits.

Game shapers

Jesse Motlop has given Carlton a glimmer of hope for the future as he puts a quiet start to the year behind him to return to form in recent weeks. The 21-year-old has hit the scoreboard in five of the Blues' past six matches and also lifted his forward pressure across that period with an average 4.3 tackles a game as his side tries to pick itself up off the canvas.

Zac Bailey might find it hard to regularly work his way into Brisbane's deep-running midfield but is continuing to enjoy a fine season whether lining up on a wing or closer to goal. The 25-year-old booted five goals against Port Adelaide to now have 25 for the season while he is averaging 18.1 disposals and often making the most of his neat kicking with 3.3 inside 50s.

Early tip: Brisbane by 22 points

Gold Coast v Collingwood, People First Stadium

Friday, July 11, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 14.17 (101) d Collingwood 13.12 (90), R16 2024

What it means

Gold Coast (10-5) is as well-placed as it has ever been to finish in the top eight for the first time after shaking off a run of three defeats to finals hopefuls with a pair of victories over Melbourne and Essendon. The Suns will get a better idea of where they sit against the premiership contenders as they take on the ladder-leading Magpies, buoyed by beating them the last time they met.

Collingwood (14-2) made light work of its traditional rivals Carlton to clinch an eighth consecutive victory and tighten its stranglehold on top spot. But the Magpies will be wary of building much of that streak with wins over sides already out of finals contention with the Suns just the second top-eight hopeful they have faced in almost two months.

Game shapers

John Noble experienced some of the highest highs and lowest lows across 112 matches with Collingwood but is now critical to Gold Coast's hopes of rising into the top eight for the first time. The 28-year-old is averaging career-highs for disposals (25.2) and rebounds (4.8) as the Suns build much of their game plan around the likes of Noble, Daniel Rioli and Joel Jeffrey charging out of defence.

Scott Pendlebury is showing few signs of slowing down after 417 matches for Collingwood as the ladder leaders continue to cruise toward a top-two finish and the 37-year-old can dream of a third flag in his 20th season. The former Pies skipper is still averaging 23.7 disposals a game as his clean ball-handling and composure under pressure remain a key to the way the side plays.

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Early tip: Collingwood by 11 points

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 12, 1.20pm AEST

Last time: Adelaide 17.9 (111) d Western Bulldogs 9.18 (72), R22 2024

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (10-6) keep building momentum with four straight victories over sides outside of finals contention while sending a warning shot across the competition by piling an average 127 points across that stretch. The Dogs can prove their top-four credentials at a venue where they have lost only once in their past 13 matches while meeting the Crows for the first time at Marvel Stadium since 2016.

Adelaide (11-5) has distanced itself from the sides sitting in the bottom half of the ladder although it was given a huge scare by Melbourne before doing just enough to move to 9-0 against teams now out of finals contention. The Crows have shown that they can also match it with the sides still eyeing a top-four spot, although two wins and five defeats against that group leave them with little margin for error.

Game shapers

Joel Freijah has quickly risen to become one of the top young midfielders in the game after sliding in the 2023 draft then showing promising signs in 13 matches with the Bulldogs last year. The 19-year-old might have played too many games in his debut year to be eligible for the Rising Star award but can be buoyed by being an integral part of the Dogs' deep-running midfield ready for a finals assault.

Izak Rankine is at his best when playing the part of the showman so it was little surprise to see him take centre stage to boot an equal career-high five goals as Adelaide were challenged by Melbourne. The 25-year-old has returned to spending more time in the forward half with cameos in the midfield but in either role he remains one the most exciting players in the game as he reaches 100 matches.

Early tip: Bulldogs by seven points

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Engie Stadium

Saturday, July 12, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: GWS Giants 16.9 (105) d Geelong 14.17 (101), R9 2025

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (10-6) climbed straight back into the top eight after dropping out for the first time this season with a crushing victory over West Coast making it six wins from its past eight matches. The Giants have an imposing record against the Cats with wins in their past three clashes, although all of those have come in Geelong with this their first meeting in the Harbour City in more than five years.

Geelong (11-5) bounced back immediately from a rare thumping on its home turf against Brisbane before returning from a bye by brushing aside Richmond. The Cats will be stepping into unfamiliar surroundings at Engie Stadium with this just their fifth visit, however they hold a decent record at the venue with two wins and a draw.

Game shapers

Lachie Whitfield has been made to wait to become just the third player to reach 250 games for the Giants after sustaining a concussion in their victory over the Suns. The dual All-Australian remains a key to the Giants' ball movement and is showing few signs of slowing down while averaging 28.1 disposals in his 13th season after joining as the No.1 pick in 2012.

Jeremy Cameron has opened up a handy 10-goal lead in the race for the Coleman Medal as he averages a career-high 3.25 majors a game in his fifth season with Geelong. The 32-year-old remains at the top of his game as he reaches 100 matches for his second club after also passing the milestone while booting 427 goals in 13 seasons with the Giants.

Early tip: Greater Western Sydney by four points

Richmond v Essendon, MCG

Saturday, July 12, 7.35pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 11.15 (81) d Richmond 8.10 (58), R11 2025

What it means

Richmond (3-13) might be building for the future rather than purely trying to compete in the present but it still needs to rediscover some of the form and momentum it had earlier in the season. The clash with the undermanned Bombers should be one that the Tigers have marked on their calendar especially after staying with them until the final term when the sides met less than two months ago.

Essendon (6-9) has been hit by an injury crisis, especially among its tall stocks, although will still be concerned by a five-match losing streak that is its longest since 2016. The Bombers last win came when they defeated the Tigers but that remains one of only three victories they have tasted on the wide expanses of the MCG from their 11 past visits to the venue.

Game shapers

Nick Vlastuin has enjoyed highs and lows across 13 seasons with Richmond and is now taking on a selfless role as a leader among a young side looking to bounce back up the ladder. The 31-year-old has hardly dropped away while averaging 19.2 disposals and 5.7 rebounds a game as the Tigers make the most of his calm and composed ball movement as he reaches 250 games.

Sam Durham picked up where he left off after a month on the sidelines as he gathered 27 disposals and a career-high 12 clearances to help Essendon keep pace with Gold Coast until the final term. The 23-year-old looms as a key part of the long-term future for the Bombers’ midfield and perhaps even captaincy material while he averages 22.8 disposals for the injury-hit side.

Sam Durham during Essendon's game against Gold Coast in R17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Essendon by nine points

Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

Saturday, July 12, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Hawthorn 13.9 (87) d Fremantle 10.14 (74), R18 2024

What it means

Fremantle (10-6) dropped out of the finals places as the only side from the top half of the ladder to taste defeat last week when its six-match winning streak was snapped by a resurgent Sydney. The Dockers return to their home turf where they have won seven of their past eight matches this season knowing that a victory will take them level with the Hawks and put them back in the top-four race.

Hawthorn (11-5) has put a tricky stretch behind it, where it lost three straight matches to top-four contenders, with a pair of victories over fellow finals hopefuls and then fine-tuning against North Melbourne and St Kilda. The Hawks can now make a huge statement with a win on the road over the Dockers that would crucially put distance between them and their opponents in the finals race.

Game shapers

Luke Ryan continues to be a mainstay in the Fremantle back half as the side seeks to return to the finals for just the second time in 10 seasons. The 29-year-old has only played two finals across his career but is critical to the Dockers' chances this year as his reading of the play and intercept marking make the durable Ryan a player the opposition tries to avoid as he reaches 100 consecutive games.

Jai Newcombe is the gift that keeps on giving as the prized mid-season recruit continues to lead a Hawthorn midfield able to match it with the best in the game. The 23-year-old is averaging 23.8 disposals and perhaps most importantly a career-high 6.3 clearances as his clean hands and consistent performances make him the Hawks onballer that other teams find hard to contain.

Jai Newcombe celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Hawthorn by 14 points

Melbourne v North Melbourne, MCG

Sunday, July 13, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: North Melbourne 19.11 (125) d Melbourne 9.12 (66), R2 2025

What it means

Melbourne (5-11) has shown signs of progress even while suffering gritty defeats to top-four hopefuls in recent weeks but will now be out to snap a five-match losing streak that has abruptly ended its faint finals hopes. The Demons gave the Crows a huge scare last week though will rue another case of the goalkicking yips as much as a rare defeat in contested ball as it searches for a return to winning ways.

North Melbourne (4-1-11) put up a fight with an injury-ravaged side as it celebrated its centenary in the VFL/AFL against the Western Bulldogs before being handed a reminder of where it stands against the leading teams. The Kangaroos match up better against sides sitting around them on the ladder and can point to a commanding victory over the Demons earlier this year as progress in their rebuild.

Game shapers

Daniel Turner has been a shining light in a dark season for Melbourne as he locks down a position in the defence in his fourth season. The 23-year-old took a career-high 16 grabs against the Crows while his intercepting marking looms as a key to the Demons getting better at launching attacks from defence.

Colby McKercher has hit a rich vein of form since returning to a role that allows his to charge out of defence after a rollercoaster start to his second season. The 20-year-old has averaged 31.4 disposals across his past five matches while his run and carry and penetrating kicking becomes a weapon that the Kangaroos can look forward to enjoy for years to come after a recent contract extension.

Colby McKercher kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Melbourne by 19 points

St Kilda v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, July 13, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 13.6 (84) d Sydney 11.16 (82), R17 2024

What it means

St Kilda (5-11) has put in a pair of gallant performances against finals hopefuls Fremantle and Hawthorn without quite getting across the line but now needs to get back on the winners list after a four-match losing streak. The Saints have shown that they match up well on the Swans with wins in their past two encounters, even as their opponents have had their eyes on a grander prize.

Sydney (7-9) is clinging on to the faintest of finals hopes after holding off Fremantle for a narrow victory that made it three wins from its past four matches. The Swans likely need a flawless run home from here if they are to chase down a top-eight spot but this the first of three matches against sides already out of finals contention over the next month that they certainly cannot afford to drop.

Game shapers

Rowan Marshall continues to perform for St Kilda even with a cloud hanging over his future as his side reportedly chases other rucks to compete for the 29-year-old's preferred position. The versatile Marshall is averaging his highest hitout count since 2019 at 27.7 while also remaining a forward threat as he reaches 150 matches with the Saints.

Hayden McLean stepped up for Sydney when the game against Fremantle was on the line with the margin under a goal and less than two minutes remaining. The 26-year-old marked on the lead and nailed the set shot to seal the Swans' win with his third goal of the day, and will need to take on even more responsibility against the Saints as the focal point in an injury-ravaged attack.

Early tip: Early tip: Sydney by 17 points

Port Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval

Sunday, July 13, 4.10pm ACST

Last time: Port Adelaide 16.24 (120) d West Coast 10.10 (70), R1 2024

What it means

Port Adelaide (7-9) has given reminders of what it is capable of in recent weeks and was largely able to match Brisbane after giving the reigning premier a head start. The Power still have the slightest glimmer of hope of finishing in the top eight but will need to give their percentage a huge boost against the Eagles and then go on an undefeated run home to remain a genuine chance.

West Coast (1-15) is running out of realistic chances to add to its one win of the season but after being outclassed against a pair of premiership contenders can now target an upset against a vulnerable Port Adelaide. The Eagles again paid the price for being too slow out of the blocks in their defeat to the Giants but have shown they can be competitive when still in touch at the first break.

Game shapers

Jack Lukosius made an immediate impact on his return for Port Adelaide with three goals and nine marks after a lengthy stint on the sidelines. The 24-year-old was billed as the icing on the cake in the Power's forward half after moving across from the Suns last year but after an injury-ravaged first season with his second club could fill his boots again this week.

Jamie Cripps plays a valuable role in guiding West Coast's emerging forwards while regularly hitting the scoreboard and adding tackling pressure in attack. After starting his career with 16 matches at St Kilda, the 2018 premiership player now reaches 250 games for the Eagles as his side's second most prolific goalkicker this year.

Jamie Cripps celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and the Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Port Adelaide by 27 points