West Coast is resigned to being without Elliot Yeo for the rest of the season

Elliot Yeo at West Coast training on January 17, 2025. Picture: West Coast

STAR West Coast midfielder Elliot Yeo is set to miss the entire season after making a slower-than-expected recovery from his second bout of ankle surgery.

Yeo injured his knee and suffered a syndesmosis injury to his ankle at training in the pre-season.

The 31-year-old recovered from the knee injury, but his ankle required a second round of surgery in May, and it still hasn't progressed as hoped.

Until last week, it was expected Yeo would make a playing return within the next month.

But those hopes now appear to have gone up in smoke, with West Coast all but resigned to being without Yeo for the rest of the season.

Elliot Yeo looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Essendon in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He just hasn't progressed as well as we'd hoped when integrating back into training," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said on Thursday.

"We're running out of weeks, there's no question about that.

"We're just going to do a bit more research, and we'll know more in the next week or so.

"It's to do with the original injury. It's had some complications along the way, which is not totally unusual.

"It's been one thing on top of the other unfortunately this year for him. It's a bit of a shame for him. It's been a really challenging period."

Yeo is West Coast's best clearance player, and his younger midfield teammates such as Harley Reid and Elijah Hewett have had to play without him this year.

The amount of injuries suffered at West Coast in 2025 has been the lowest in years.

Unfortunately, the ones who have copped the injuries have been their star players.

Yeo is unlikely to play at all this year, while Jake Waterman (shoulder) and Oscar Allen (achilles/knee) are out for the rest of the season.

Five-time All-Australian defender Jeremy McGovern was forced to retire early due to repeat concussions, while premiership hero Dom Sheed has also hung up the boots after tearing his ACL in the pre-season.

Andrew McQualter addresses his players during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast (1-15) appear destined for their second wooden spoon in three years, and face a tricky task against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The match will mark Jamie Cripps' 250th game for the Eagles, following 16 games across two years at St Kilda at the start of his career.

"I played with 'Crippa' at the start. I was actually his mentor," said McQualter, a former tagger at St Kilda.

"It's crazy how the world works. He was such a hard worker. We did a time trial and he won it in his first year as an 18-year-old kid.

"It was a 1km time trial and he ran the fastest time anyone had run for years there.

"He had the makings of always being what he is now."