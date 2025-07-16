Ben Camporeale has been banned for four games

Ben Camporeale in action for Carlton during the 2025 Smithy's VFL season. Picture: Rob Lawson/AFL Photos

CARLTON father-son recruit Ben Camporeale has been banned for four games after being found guilty at the VFL Tribunal on Wednesday night.

Camporeale was cited and banned following a nasty head clash last Friday that left two Brisbane players, Deven Robertson and James Tunstill, with concussion.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, meaning Camporeale could have accepted a four-match ban with an early plea.

The Blues opted to challenge the ban at the Tribunal, but the appeal failed and the four-match suspension was upheld.

Robertson was left with a concussion and broken teeth after Camporeale pushed him into Tunstill at a centre bounce.

Tunstill has also entered concussion protocols following the incident in the final quarter that brought the game to a standstill.

Robertson was also offered a one-match striking ban for a seperate incident, which he accepted.

Camporeale was selected at pick No.43 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft and has played 14 games in the VFL since arriving at Princes Park.

The 18-year-old son of 1995 premiership hero Scott was closing in on a debut after a strong block of form in the VFL.

Camporeale had collected 32, 25, 25, 22 and 26 disposals in the five games before last weekend.

Ben's twin brother Lucas made an impressive debut against Richmond in round one but has only played once more under Michael Voss in 2025 around 12 games in the VFL.