AN INJURY-RAVAGED Essendon has made six changes for its Thursday night clash against Greater Western Sydney, with young midfielder Elijah Tsatas joining the injury list on Wednesday.
Tsatas joins Nic Martin, Will Setterfield and Ben Hobbs in missing the clash against the Giants due to injury, while young forward Nate Caddy and veteran ruck Todd Goldstein have been rested.
Archie Perkins, Jade Gresham, Dylan Shiel and Matt Guelfi have all been recalled alongside young ruck Vigo Visentini and mid-season draftee Liam McMahon, who will make his AFL debut.
The Giants have confirmed the absences of Jesse Hogan and Josh Kelly, who have been managed, while veteran midfielder Stephen Coniglio is back for his first game since round three after a long injury lay-off.
Max Gruzewski and Toby McMullin have also been recalled, while young forward Harvey Thomas has been dropped.
The Giants could move to fourth with a win on Thursday night, albeit temporarily, while Essendon is seeking its seventh win of the season.
THURSDAY, JULY 17
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: A.Perkins, J.Gresham, L.McMahon, V.Visentini, D.Shiel, M.Guelfi
Out: W.Setterfield (foot), N.Caddy (managed), N.Martin (knee), T.Goldstein (managed), E.Tsatas (hamstring), B.Hobbs (groin)
R18 sub: Zak Johnson
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Coniglio, M.Gruzewski, T.McMullin
Out: J.Kelly (managed), J.Hogan (managed), H.Thomas (omitted)
R18 sub: Harvey Thomas