One magical afternoon of All Abilities footy in Perth had a profound effect on aspiring sports photographer Kiara Blake

A player celebrates during an All Abilities game between Wanneroo and Wembley. Picture: Kiara Blake

KIARA Blake didn't know All Abilities footy existed until she was given the opportunity to photograph a game.

And, after just one magical afternoon, she was hooked.

Kiara's photos from the inaugural home game of the Wanneroo Roos All Ability Integrated Team, who hosted the Wembley Magpies, formed the basis of her entry into this year's Footy Focus competition.

What she saw through the lens on a momentous day in the Perth Football League club's history in early May had a profound effect on the aspiring professional sports photographer.

"I'd never photographed something like that before, I didn't know it existed before this assignment if I'm being honest, and I spent the whole time with tears in my eyes behind the lens," Kiara said.

"I was bawling my eyes out like a little baby at times, it was just the most wholesome, heartwarming thing.

"There's football, then there's that football, it's hard to explain.

"It's just more than a game at that point, like for them to be included and be totally able when society tells them they're not able, that they're disabled.

"And it's just so nice that there is a space that's been made for them to thrive and enjoy and succeed and be part of a team and a community … it's so lovely.

"They loved it … it was just awesome."

The team plays in the Western Australian All Abilities Football Association competition, whose purpose is 'to provide the opportunity for people with a disability to be involved and participate in Australian rules football like every other Australian'.

"If you want to play, we'll find a way," is the proud catchphrase on the official WAAFA website.

Sharee Chitty, the state manager of a disability support organisation and volunteer at Wanneroo, was the driving force behind the formation of the team after Fraser, a long-time client, shared his dream of playing footy.

"Our first home game just had such a great community atmosphere," Sharee said.

"So many people came out to watch and the guys were super excited to play in front of a crowd.

"It was a really emotional day just to be able to see the boys live their dreams of playing footy and to share that with their teammates … it just showed that footy really is for everyone.

"They didn't get a win that day, but it wasn't about the scoreline … it was so much more than that.

"Everyone at the club has really embraced the team … the support has been amazing.

"When we play away, I'll have plenty of people come up to me and ask how they went, it's been really rewarding for everyone involved.

"To be able to look back on that through Kiara's photos of the day has been fantastic … I think she captured the emotion of the day really well."

On a day of such high emotion, Kiara was able to take a picture that rocketed into her career top-three.

"I would definitely say the one of Fraser celebrating is one of my all-time favourites," Kiara said.

"He had just kicked a goal and he was thrilled.

"You can see the joy just radiates out of these guys.

"I think anyone that has a heart … it sets off an emotional response because you can see their joy, you can see their happiness, you can see the acceptance.

"I hope the warmth of the feelings of that day come through.

"I think as a photographer it's not just capturing a sports shot, it's about being able to capture the feeling behind it."

Kiara, a proud mum of three, calls herself a typical 'mum photographer' who started out taking photos of her kids at Auskick and she did it so well that her friends encouraged her to pursue photography as a profession.

She has enjoyed becoming part of the Footy Focus online community, along with senior AFL photography staff and other talented photographers, with the opportunity to shoot the AFL Indigenous All Stars game at Optus Stadium in February a highlight.

"Getting to be a part of the Footy Focus master class was an incredible experience, and I've been able to continue on with a group of super talented photographers from all over Australia," Kiara said.

"Everyone is so happy to help, it's very collaborative, people are happy to share their knowledge, share their expertise, and give advice.

"Sometimes photography can be a bit of a lonely existence, out there on your own, but for me, with three kids, I enjoy the silence too!

"I like just sitting by myself with that camera, just staring down and seeing a different aspect of football that not many people see, but I get to sit there in silence and just do what I got to do, and I love that."

Kiara sought out Sharee as part of her brief from the Footy Focus group to highlight the work of a hard-working volunteer and is thrilled she did so.

"I never thought I'd find my career or true passion after having kids, especially if you didn't know 'what you wanted to be when you grew up' before you had kids," Kiara said.

"But accidentally stepping into this world, finding myself part of the Footy Focus group, photographing an actual AFL game, and being paid to take photos, it's honestly something I never thought possible.

"Even if I never get the chance again, I did it, I achieved that, and it's opened doors I never imagined.

"Now finding myself working in the All Abilities space has been wholesome, rewarding and something I never knew I needed.

"It's proof there's no time limit on finding your passion or career. If you work hard and back yourself, anything is possible and that's exactly the example I want to set for my kids – 'my Mum did this, so can I'."

