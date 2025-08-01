George Wardlaw, Jack Whitlock, Max Heath. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has brought in tough midfielder George Wardlaw and key forward Nick Larkey, tall forward Jack Whitlock will debut for Port Adelaide and St Kilda has recalled young ruck Max Heath among two changes.

Wardlaw will be a replacement for injured North skipper Jy Simpkin against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, while Larkey will be joined by Cooper Harvey in attack.

Heath will share the ruck duties with Rowan Marshall as the Saints look to stretch the Roos for big-man depth. Hugo Garcia also comes in, while Arie Schoenmaker and Lance Collard have been dropped.

Whitlock, whose twin brother Matt made his senior debut for North Melbourne in round four, gets his chance against the unchanged Cats at GMHBA Stadium. Mani Liddy and Will Lorenz also come in but Port's depth will be tested with Miles Bergman (shoulder) and Jack Lukosius (calf) among the outs.

And in Sunday's final game, the Dockers will go in unchanged against a Carlton side missing senior stars Charlie Curnow and Adam Cerra, who are both out with knee problems, and the retired Sam Docherty. Lewis Young, Francis Evans and Flynn Young are the ins for the trip west.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: H.Garcia, M.Heath

Out: A.Schoenmaker (omitted), L.Collard (omitted)

R20 sub: Hugh Boxshall

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Larkey, G.Wardlaw, C.Harvey

Out: J.Simpkin (knee), F.Maley (omitted), W.Dawson (omitted)

R20 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

Geelong v Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R20 sub: Lawson Humphries

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Whitlock, M.Liddy, W.Lorenz

Out: M.Bergman (shoulder), J.Lukosius (calf), L.Evans (illness)

R20 sub: Hugh Jackson

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R20 sub: Neil Erasmus

CARLTON

In: F.Young, L.Young, F.Evans

Out: S.Docherty (retired), C.Curnow (knee), A.Cerra (knee)

R20 sub: Cooper Lord