St Kilda has been urged to act as "hard-nosed pros" and refocus after producing one of the greatest comebacks in AFL history against Melbourne

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is swarmed by teammates during the R20 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA coach Ross Lyon has warned his players against being "seduced" by their last-quarter heroics in the record-breaking comeback win over Melbourne.

As the Saints' media and marketing departments milk Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera's match-winning feats for all they're worth, Lyon has shifted his focus to Sunday's dead rubber against North Melbourne.

"It was obviously a special moment but we're just on the AFL treadmill," the 58-year-old said on Friday.

"Got up the next day, opened the computer and started working ... that's the space we're in, and we're not seduced by the last quarter.

"We were disappointed with some aspects of our game in the first three quarters, so the pragmatic side of me says don't get caught up."

St Kilda recovered from 46 points down against Melbourne to win after the final siren in what was the greatest fourth-quarter comeback in AFL/VFL history.

Leaked footage from a post-match club function showed Lyon hoisting out-of-contract star Wanganeen-Milera onto his shoulders during raucous celebrations.

"There's certainly a window of opportunity to build some social capital with each other and come together and enjoy the human side, and that's what we did," Lyon said.

"We just had a bit of fun. In some ways it's good to have people see the other side because there's perceptions created that aren't reality.

"Hopefully that debunks some of those myths."

The victory was St Kilda's third since the opening month of the season, with a dozen losses in that period.

The dismal run has left the Saints (6-13) well and truly out of finals contention with four home and away matches left to play.

The sobering statistics might serve Lyon well in his attempts to refocus the playing group for the clash with North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The AFL-owned venue will screen a replay of the final quarter against Melbourne immediately before the Kangaroos encounter, inviting St Kilda fans to revel in the historic moment.

But Lyon doesn't feel any great need to remind his players to avoid getting caught up in the hype.

"Look, it's our last home game, it's one o'clock Sunday, so I think it's a really good marketing exercise," he said.

"I think you've got to leverage your really good moments and we're proud of that moment, and I think our fans and members should indulge.

"But our players, we've just got to be hard-nosed pros, which we are."

Wanganeen-Milera is still yet to announce his playing future as St Kilda desperately attempts to re-sign its star playmaker.

The 22-year-old, originally from South Australia, has Adelaide and Port Adelaide trying to lure him home and Lyon is unsure whether he is any closer to making a call.

"Not that I'm aware of ... in the fullness of time we'll all know the answer," Lyon said.