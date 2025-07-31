Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' win over GWS in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and expert commentator Kate McCarthy unpack all of football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Can any team in the league stop Aaron Naughton and Sam Darcy?

- Hawks pick four talls against the Pies, and Damo loves it

- Charlie Curnow's season is over. Has he played his last game for the Blues?

- Alastair Clarkson says his history at Hawthorn is evidence he can revive North's fortunes

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts