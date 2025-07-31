The AFL is celebrating the contributions of footy fans across the country with rewards, including Grand Final tickets at select games

Anthony Rocca (third from left) and Chris Johnson (third from right) with fans to celebrate the AFL's Thank You Month in August

TICKETS to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be among the rewards available to footy fans during August as the AFL launches Thank You Month, celebrating the contribution made by supporters around the country.

There will be special ticket offers, cheap food and beverage offers and limited-edition collectibles on offer across games in August.

And at selected matches, fans will be in the running for even bigger rewards with the Golden Ticket giveaway.

In round 21, Golden Ticket giveaways are taking place at Adelaide v Hawthorn on Friday night, Collingwood v Brisbane on Saturday night and Fremantle v Carlton on Sunday afternoon, with Grand Final tickets available at all three matches.

Golden Ticket giveaway, round 21

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn – two lucky Adelaide Crows members who attend both their Round 21 and Round 23 home games will receive two tickets each to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final, including flights and accommodation.

– two lucky Adelaide Crows members who attend both their Round 21 and Round 23 home games will receive two tickets each to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final, including flights and accommodation. Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions – one lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

– one lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Fremantle vs Carlton – one lucky fan will receive two tickets to the 2025 Toyota Grand Final, including flights and accommodation.

Round 21 will also see Kids Go Free in Victoria thanks to a collaboration with the Victorian Government, with kids aged 14-and-under able to attend five blockbuster matches in the state for free.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon thanked members and fans for all their support in 2025.

“The passion and dedication of the game’s loyal members and fans are the reason our game continues to thrive,” Dillon said.

“It has been a remarkable year so far, and we are on course for record membership, attendance and participation.

“We are extremely grateful to our fans and their ongoing support of the competition, and with plenty of great football still to be played in the finals rounds, plus the 2025 NAB AFLW Season starting on August 14, we want to see as many fans as possible at the footy throughout the month.”

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said Thank You Month was an opportunity to recognise members and fans.

"The game is in a strong position and striving toward record numbers, thanks to the incredible support of our members and fans. As we move into August – with the AFL finals race sharpening and the NAB AFLW Season just around the corner – we’re focused on keeping that momentum going,” Haagsma said.

“Thank You Month is our way of celebrating and rewarding our members and fans who make our game so special and continue to show up.

“We can’t wait to see as many members and fans across the remaining home and away matches as possible enjoying the rewards and surprises as part of Thank You Month.”